BYU wins eighth consecutive WCC Commissioners Cup | Cougar blue

SAN MATEO, Calif., Brigham Young University won the 2020-21 West Coast Conference Commissioners Cup, awarded to the most successful WCC institution at the conference. This is the unprecedented eighth consecutive Commissioners Cup victory for the Cougars in their ninth year of Conference membership.
BYU scored an impressive victory with 105.5 points, which is a 14-point lead over Gonzaga University (91.5 points).
The West Coast Conference Commissioners Cup is an all-sport award given at the end of each school year to the league’s best performing school in conference and is based on a points system, reflecting the arrival of each team in conference. The institution with the highest point total after combining the men’s and women’s point totals is honored with the Commissioners Cup.
This season, BYU has won championships in four sports: men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and softball. The Cougars were second in five other sports: women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf and men’s tennis.
BYU won the women’s all-sport trophy race for the eighth consecutive year with a total of 61.5 points after winning three titles. Gonzaga University was second with 57.5 points finishing strong with basketball, golf and rowing titles. The University of San Diego was third with 46.5 points.
BYU won their sixth men’s all-sport trophy with a final score of 44.0 points to sweep the men’s and women’s all-sport trophies for the sixth time. Pepperdine University was second with 38.0 points, winning golf and tennis titles. Gonzaga finished in third place with 34.0 points.
Overall, the Cougars compiled 105.5 Commissioners Cup points at the end of the academic year, which includes men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s basketball. and women’s, men’s and women’s golf, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis. , softball, women’s rowing and baseball.
Gonzaga (91.5) was second overall, Pepperdine (84.0) is third while San Diego (78.5) is fourth. The University of San Francisco (77.0) is fifth, Saint Marys sixth (74.0) and the University of Santa Clara (68.0) seventh. LMU (67.0), University of Portland (62.5) and University of the Pacific (40.0) round out the rankings.
BYU’s victory extends its overall lead in Commissioners’ Cup victories with eight, three more than the University of San Diego. The Toreros have won five consecutive victories from 2008 to 2012. Pepperdine University (2002-04) ranks third on the all-time list with three, while Santa Clara University (2005 and 2007) and Loyola Marymount University (2006) also possess Cup Triumphs.
