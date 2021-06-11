Ferrari brand diversification takes shape – WWD

MILAN – It’s hard to dispute Rocco Iannone’s opening remarks. “Ferrari is legendary,” said the Creative Director of Brand Diversification. “The Ferrari community recognizes itself in a series of values ​​specific to the brand and which must be understood in order to be translated into fashion.

On Sunday, that translation will be unveiled with Ferrari’s first fashion show in Maranello, at the headquarters of the luxury sports car maker. Iannone, who was appointed to the post in November 2019, will present the brand’s fashion manifesto with a collection for men, women and children. However, in an exclusive preview interview here, Iannone and Nicola Boari, director of brand diversification, stressed that Ferrari’s new statement is meant to reflect a brand of lifestyle rather than fashion.

Boari started the project two and a half years ago with President John Elkann, with the aim of “bringing brand diversification in order.” It was an opportunity but also an urgent necessity. Boari, who joined Ferrari in 2010 as director of product marketing and market analysis, said brand diversification, including licensing and merchandising, was estimated at € 1 billion in value retail in 2019. However, the product and distribution were not up to Ferrari’s standards, he said.

In 12 to 18 months, he closed 50 percent of stores, slashing licenses and cutting supply. “We saw that there was legitimacy in launching a luxury clothing collection and that it was not over-stretching that would hurt the value of the brand. But we had to proceed with a carefully controlled and precise plan, much more than in the past, ”explained Boari. As a result, he predicts that this business could represent 10% of Ferrari’s profitability over the next seven to ten years.

Iannone joined Ferrari from Pal Zileri, where he was Creative Director. Previously, he was chief designer for men at Giorgio Armani and before that, designer at Dolce & Gabbana. Boari said he chose Iannone because of his background in luxury fashion, but also because of his “ability and humility to interpret Ferrari without overshadowing it. He’s the most rational creative designer I know. It’s not that easy to approach Ferrari, which is a super strong brand, steeped in history and personal connections. It needs to be studied and understood and we had to find someone who had the right curiosity to do it.

Iannone said he was drawn to the idea of ​​”telling the story of Ferrari’s impact on collective culture through a global project and bringing the charisma and magnetism of this brand to life.” He said he would not have been interested in creating a few luxury items as niche products for the brand and was drawn to the rounded fashion and lifestyle project exemplified by Boari.

Signaling further the strategy, to showcase the collection, the company is organizing a Ferrari experience over the weekend, ranging from a tour of the legendary and legendary manufacturing plant and two Ferrari museums to the reopening of the famous Cavallino restaurant in Maranello, which was favored by the late founder Enzo Ferrari and countless racing drivers and jet-set personalities. The restaurant is in collaboration with the three Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura and is designed by architect India Mahdavi.

Ferrari has opened its first offices in Milan, in an elegant and modern building, recently renovated, in a strategic position in the city, in Via Broletto, not far from the Duomo cathedral and the artistic district of Brera. “We know how important the city is to fashion and we open the business to its influences, efficiency and professionalism,” said Boari.

Ferrari’s flagship in Milan with 14 windows in a neoclassical building near the luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is being refurbished with help from London-based architecture studio Sybarite. The new store concept will be unveiled in August, preceded by a temporary unit at the end of this month. Currently, there are 20 Ferrari stores around the world, 12 of which are directly operated and eight are point of sale. The new plan will be extended to the two existing stores in Rome in September. In August, the company will open a unit on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, replacing an old banner, and another at Aventura Mall in Miami.

The collection, which is not seasonal, will be sold in six drops throughout the year until next June. The first will be online and in stores starting June 14, including the Maranello unit which opens that day. This month, it will also be available on LuisaViaRoma and, starting in September, on Farfetch. Ferrari will also launch a partnership with Highsnobiety.

Next year Ferrari will start distributing the collection very selectively to wholesale and multi-brand stores in Europe and the United States. It will also enter China through a joint venture.

Outerwear will sell for between 1,500 and 2,000 euros; sneakers between 600 and 700 euros, and leather goods and accessories around 1,000 euros.

Sunday’s show is not one-off, as Ferrari plans to hold one every year, along with events for communication and marketing purposes. The company is also launching dedicated social media channels under the Ferrari Style moniker.

Boari and Iannone pointed out that Ferrari has a double soul – in Formula 1 racing cars as well as in sports cars – and has always been both exclusive and inclusive, with fans of the sport admiring the street versions, for example. With this project, the company is also targeting a new audience: women and the younger generations. Women have loved Ferrari for a long time, Iannone said, noting that Oscar-winning Anna Magnani was the first customer.

“It’s not about brand awareness, but we’re looking for ways to speak to them through their passion for fashion and lifestyle,” said Boari. “We conducted ourselves to look at the brand from the outside. Our values, however, will always be present, whether in cars, clothing or accessories: style and elegance, linked to craftsmanship, research and materials; performance because every detail must have a function, and innovation. In the case of fashion, this means unexpected materials, but they must be legitimate and understandable.

The license with Puma for Scuderia Ferrari linked to Formula 1 products remains in effect, as does Giorgio Armani’s newly signed multi-year sponsorship of the racing team. Under the deal, the fashion house is to provide formal wear for the Ferrari team’s management, drivers and technicians, which will be worn at official events and during transfers related to international Grand Prix races. of Formula 1. Emporio Armani sponsors the range of travel clothing.

Iannone has made a point of “disciplining” the work, given the more diverse range of past collections. Its range will feature a revisited Prancing Horse logo and will be developed in-house and produced by luxury suppliers in Italy, each specializing in unique categories and know-how.

The designer took into consideration Ferrari’s car volumes, ergonomic shapes and innovative technology, as well as the brand’s connection to media, film, art, music and television over the years, as well. as its links with Italy and the region and with the aesthetics of the neighboring city of Modena. But he wanted to make sure that the project was “rooted but forward-looking and contemporary, a window open to the world, not static” or nostalgic.

He based the collection on four main values: performance, innovation, aesthetics and craftsmanship. Color is key, from the so-called “Modena yellow” to the iconic Ferrari red, including luxury fabrics, craftsmanship and haute couture elements, always at the service of functionality.

“We have moved from a merchandising approach to a design approach because we want the collection to be recognizable thanks to a precise aesthetic and not because it has a logo,” said Iannone.