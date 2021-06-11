RHOA star turned down same Atlanta restaurant as Dominique Wilkins over dress code

It’s cute, she said in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It wasn’t like jogging. I had capri pants and a jacket. I thought I looked cute.

After being turned away, she took a dress code photo.

Morton then recorded a 60-second exchange she had with the restaurant’s general manager. Mark Hoefer where she asks him: [the dress code] only applies to certain people?

Hoefer said, it’s not that this only applies to certain people.

Morton: Okay. I look at Caucasians like this gentleman here in sneakers.

Hoefer: We never restricted sneakers.

Morton: Okay. It’s written on your branded sneakers.

Hoefer said no. In fact, the policy does not refer to sneakers. But Morton points out that he mentions slides and flip flops.

Morton: I see people with slides and flip flops.

Hoefer: Were talking, like, shallow shoes. You know, the things that people wear, like, totally at the beach, or the big Nike emblem on them.

Morton: I’m looking at someone with slides.

Hoefer: Madam. They are very beautiful dress sandals.

Morton: Is that very sweet?

Hoefer: It’s very pretty.

Morton: So my tracksuit isn’t pretty?

Hoefer: Madam …

Morton: This is the third time this has happened to me at Bilboquet and I don’t know why I’m coming back here.

She said when you are there and you go through this they look at you up and down like you are disgusting. I can’t put words on it. It’s such a bad feeling.

On a previous occasion, she recalled being kicked out of the restaurant for wearing ripped jeans, but she didn’t protest.

Morton said she called a lawyer about the tracksuit incident after it happened, believing white clients wearing slides had privileged status. He told her to wait and see if anything else was going on before taking any action. Morton said she was out of the country during Wilkins’ predicament.

My mind was blown away what happened to Dominique, she said.

She decided to share her experience now after hearing that it had happened to other black people as well.

Morton, who hosts and reports in-game for Atlanta Hawks games, said that in all of her years in Atlanta, Le Bilboquet is the only restaurant she’s ever been turned down because of what she wore.

The dress code policy, available at the restaurant, is also on their website: Collared shirts are suggested forr Gentlemen. Casual clothing including baseball caps, flip flops, slides, overly revealing clothing, shorts, sweatpants, and athletic wear are considered too informal for the dining experience we offer at Bilboquet.

The restaurant told AJC it took the following steps after the Wilkins incident.

First, we will provide diversity, equity and inclusion training to all current employees and require it as part of our employee onboarding process going forward.

Second, we re-evaluate our dress code and eliminate any ambiguity that can lead to misunderstandings.

Third, we are establishing more rigid protocols to ensure that all policies, including our dress code, are applied consistently and fairly by staff. This will include providing staff with communication training to ensure all messages to customers are clearly conveyed and delivered appropriately.

In response to Mortons’ situation, the restaurant referred to this statement.