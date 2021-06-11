Fashion
I’m trying to figure out how to dress for a dinner party again 8 ideas I’m considering
I have to admit that I am a bit lacking in the habit of dressing for “normal” events, so I spend time trying to relearn the art of composing looks. One area in particular that I tried to find inspiration for? Dinner date outfits. After scouring Instagram to see what the fashion ensemble wore, it turns out there are so many ideas that I can’t wait to try it out for myself.
Most of the outfits I look at are directly inspired by S / S 21 tracks. This is not surprising since some of the season’s key trends are geared up for date outfits, including everything from mini skirts and pointy heels to “spin” pieces and Fashion inspired by the 90s. If you’re looking to step up your date outfits as well, I’ve got you covered with eight cool ideas to come.
1. Miniskirts
The micro mini is a style of skirt that I’m looking for that is perfect for a date outfit. It’s a piece that was everywhere on S / S 21 runways, and now is the time to add it to your wardrobe. To balance out the cropped hem, add an oversized blazer to the top.
Buy the parts:
Reformation Baker linen skirt (98)
Zara Linen-blend mini skirt (20)
H&M Denim skirt (13)
2. Pieces of “dental floss”
Clothing with barely there suspenders and “silk” ties are perfect for a cool date look. I would wear a top with pants type jeans or wear a bra top under an oversized blazer.
Buy the parts:
& other stories Linen top with thin straps (45)
Iris d’Orseund Club Top (350)
Jacquemus Novio twist-front satin bralette (340)
3. Midi dresses
I have an eye on midi dresses with cool details. From Isa Boulder’s version with cuffs and Reformation’s tie-waist version to Bazilika’s chain detail style, there are plenty of directional versions of the midi dress to wear just in time for the evenings. summer.
Buy the parts:
Isa boulder Reality ribbed-knit off-the-shoulder midi dress (423.4)
Reformation Hosby dress (130)
& other stories Ribbed Cutout Midi Dress (75)
4. Pointed heels
Pointed heels have already established themselves as the next cult shoes for fashion girls, and they happen to be the ultimate dating accessory.
Amina Muaddi Caroline leather mules (470)
Bottega Veneta Slingback Pumps in Crinkled Glossy Leather (685)
5. Split skirts
Top of my summer shopping list? A slit skirt in a midi or maxi length, which is the perfect thing to pair with all the awesome bare belly tops on the market right now.
Buy the parts:
Jacquemus Long hemp-blend skirt Terraio La Jupe (475)
Zara Wrap skirt (30)
Mango Skirt with gathered detail (36)
6. Strappy heels
Strappy heels are another piece that seems like a no-brainer for an evening outfit, and they look just as cool with jeans or a pretty dress.
Buy the parts:
Amina Muaddi Gilda crystal-embellished satin sandals (930)
Zara Tied leather heeled sandals (50)
Amélie study Leather sandals with T-bar (330)
7. Small bags
A large bag is the ultimate piece to complete a date look. I think a small baguette or clutch bag is perfect for containing only the essentials.
Buy the parts:
savette Symmetry Pochette leather tote bag (925)
& other stories Croc-embossed leather shoulder bag (85)
Bottega Veneta Small Point Leather Tote (1660)
8. Strapless silhouettes
I still love pieces that are an ode to the cool ’90s style, so I’m really drawn to the sleek strapless silhouettes that are everywhere right now. Whether you go for a top or a dress, this is the easy answer to a cool date look.
Buy the parts:
SIR Yves cutout strapless cotton-blend midi dress (307)
golden sign Strapless twist-front ribbed stretch-jersey top (235)
Wolford Fatal strapless stretch-jersey maxi dress (130)
Then the biggest fall / winter 2021 fashion trends to know.
This piece originally appeared on Who What Wear US
