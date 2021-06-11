What happened to these emerging London menswear designers? – WWD





LONDON – As London Fashion Week Men’s revolves around a gender-neutral digital event, WWD takes a look at some of the hot names over the years and sees where they are now in the fashion industry. Shaun Samson Shaun Samson launched his brand in 2011 after graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in menswear from Central Saint Martins. The designer made his LFW debut in 2012 as part of MAN, a joint venture between Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East and Arcadia’s Topman in 2005, before the London Collection Men’s, which later became London Fashion Week Men’s, was launched. in 2013 with the aim of putting British menswear designers in the spotlight. After closing his brand in 2015, Samson then joined Moschino and is now a senior designer under the direction of Creative Director Jeremy Scott. Agi and Sam Founded in 2010 by Agi Mdumulla and Sam Cotton, Agi & Sam was one of the main designers of the early days of the London Men’s Collection. The brand was part of the MAN show alongside Craig Green and Astrid Andersen in LCM’s debut season in 2013. It was then shortlisted for the LVMH Prize and won the UK Regional International Woolmark Prize in 2015. Since the brand’s closing in 2018, Mdumulla has worked at Burberry as a senior designer for the menswear runway collections, before joining the streetwear Palace establishment last December as a senior designer. Cotton worked as a creative consultant at Fred Perry, managing collaborations between the Department of Materials Science at the University of Central London and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Compagnie Financière Richemont. He has been a senior menswear designer at Valentino in Rome since May 2019, having designed for Cos for a short time. Nasir Mazhar Nasir Mazhar is a hatter turned designer who launched his full fashion collection in 2013 at LCM. He was considered by many to be the initiator who elevated streetwear to luxury fashion long before HBA’s Shayne Oliver and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh made it grow. In 2019 he made the decision to move away from fashion week and the traditional wholesale system and opened a store called Fantastic Toiles The Shop under a railroad arch at Forest Gate in East London, selling his creations and pieces to a cohort of emerging designers. He believes his design should be affordable for his friends and those who appreciate his work and be sold for a lower price. Two weeks ago, the designer announced on Instagram that the store was moving soon. Mazhar also designed costumes for dance performances and art exhibitions. Lee roach Lee Roach launched his brand in 2012 at the age of 25 after graduating from Central Saint Martins. He was known for his subversive but precise approach to tailoring. It is understood that since the closure of his label, Roach went on to join Matthew Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM. Joseph Turvey Menswear designer Joseph Turvey was a regular at London Fashion Week around 2014-15. Since then he has embarked on a more academic path in the field of fashion as Head of the Fashion Design Program at Middlesex University since September 2019. Previously he was a Visiting Tutor at the University of Birmingham City for three years. Neale Kit Kit Neale has also started teaching. Known for his vibrant prints, Neale made his LFW debut with Turvey and Marques Almeida in 2013 with Fashion East. He then started an upholstery collaboration with Ikea and was a consultant for Mountain Warehouse and River Island. Since February 2020 he has been Program Director for Textiles at Loughborough University.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos