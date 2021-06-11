Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Alluring Floral Dress As Son Damien Gives Sweet Tribute











June 11, 2021 – 11:29 PM BST





Brandi fowler

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in an alluring floral dress as her son Damien paid tribute to her on her birthday



Damian Hurley celebrated his mother Elizabeth Hurley’s 56th birthday with the sweetest message.

In a series of photos he uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, the duo can be seen relaxing in the back of an SUV and displaying huge smiles as they relax in a field.

the Runaways star stunned in a floral dress as she enjoyed the day with her son, who wore a cream knit sweater and matching pants.

So sweet! Damian shared some of his favorite photos of him and Elizabeth to ring his birthday

“It’s the day of my favorite human being born !! My accomplice for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx, ”he captioned the post, which also included two more photos of the duo.

Fans have left dozens of birthday wishes for the actress, with just one writing: “The most beautiful inside and out. Happy birthday to the icon.

Elizabeth shared her own birthday post, which showed her rolling around in a field of yellow flowers in cropped denim shorts and a white tank top adorned with butterflies. “Happy birthday to me,” she said in the Instagram video.

Elizabeth looked ageless on her birthday in cropped denim shorts

“You’re 21, aren’t you?” One fan asked in the comments, which was fitting since the ageless beauty is half her age.

Elizabeth proved it yet again when she was stunned in a chic beige bikini in an Instagram post and tricked fans into doing a double take as she cheered in the sun and sent a kiss to the camera. “Bliss #weekend English [heart emoji], she simply wrote.

Many fans added flame emojis below the post, and one person remarked, “I’ll say it again. You’re the sexiest girl in IG! Fuck!” Another said, “Ageless. A third post read: “Endless Beauty.”

Elizabeth looked ageless in a beige bikini

Elizabeth is no stranger to courting the spotlight and often shares striking posts on her social media accounts.

In addition to acting, the Austin Powers The star then started her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005. She often models her brand’s gorgeous designs on social media.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining, “I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and look great. feel good. “

She continued, “It was the key for me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.”

