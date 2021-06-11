Fashion
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Alluring Floral Dress As Son Damien Gives Sweet Tribute
Brandi fowler
Elizabeth Hurley stunned in an alluring floral dress as her son Damien paid tribute to her on her birthday
Damian Hurley celebrated his mother Elizabeth Hurley’s 56th birthday with the sweetest message.
In a series of photos he uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, the duo can be seen relaxing in the back of an SUV and displaying huge smiles as they relax in a field.
MORE: Elizabeth Hurley grabs attention in body-hugging numbers with a must-see photo
the Runaways star stunned in a floral dress as she enjoyed the day with her son, who wore a cream knit sweater and matching pants.
So sweet! Damian shared some of his favorite photos of him and Elizabeth to ring his birthday
“It’s the day of my favorite human being born !! My accomplice for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx, ”he captioned the post, which also included two more photos of the duo.
MORE: Elizabeth Hurley Gets Attention As She Marks ‘First Night In 14 Months’
MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sends fans into overdrive with stunning bikini post
Fans have left dozens of birthday wishes for the actress, with just one writing: “The most beautiful inside and out. Happy birthday to the icon.
Elizabeth shared her own birthday post, which showed her rolling around in a field of yellow flowers in cropped denim shorts and a white tank top adorned with butterflies. “Happy birthday to me,” she said in the Instagram video.
Elizabeth looked ageless on her birthday in cropped denim shorts
“You’re 21, aren’t you?” One fan asked in the comments, which was fitting since the ageless beauty is half her age.
Elizabeth proved it yet again when she was stunned in a chic beige bikini in an Instagram post and tricked fans into doing a double take as she cheered in the sun and sent a kiss to the camera. “Bliss #weekend English [heart emoji], she simply wrote.
Many fans added flame emojis below the post, and one person remarked, “I’ll say it again. You’re the sexiest girl in IG! Fuck!” Another said, “Ageless. A third post read: “Endless Beauty.”
Elizabeth looked ageless in a beige bikini
Elizabeth is no stranger to courting the spotlight and often shares striking posts on her social media accounts.
In addition to acting, the Austin Powers The star then started her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005. She often models her brand’s gorgeous designs on social media.
In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining, “I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and look great. feel good. “
She continued, “It was the key for me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.”
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]