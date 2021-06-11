Luigis Dress Shop, an underground bar-style cocktail and dress shop arrives in Wilmette’s 4th and Linden neighborhood

Blair Cooke targets 424 Linden Ave. For years.

Cooke is the owner of Alchemy Coffee House, a longtime local Wilmettes favorite, located just down the street at 416 Linden.

The vacant space next door in the Wilmettes 4th and Linden business district caught her eye as an absolutely perfect home for her next commercial venture.

His vision came true earlier this week when Wilmettes Village Council approved a special use permit application to enable a new specialty restaurant.

Cooke and Mari-Rose McManus, owners of the downtown Wilmettes showroom store, are opening the Luigis Dress Shop at 424 Linden, a business they say will be a whole new concept in the beverage industry at detail.

According to the duo, the company will offer specialty alcoholic beverages created from their own ingredients on site. The cocktails will be both made and bottled at the store.

One of the concepts of Luigis is to offer the best cocktails with the best ingredients made from the hands that run the store itself and presented in a beautiful and professional manner, say Cooke and McManus in their proposal to the village.

A second feature of the business will be the illusion of a sweatshop, say Cooke and McManus. Cooke told village administrators at their June 8 meeting that the store will have dresses and gowns on display in three storefronts facing Linden Avenue.

The way we want to decorate the exterior is going to be beautiful, he told the board. Were going to have awnings and dresses in the windows, and they are for sale.

“It will be the most beautiful thing on the street. I’ve been thinking about it for a very long time because I’ve been running my cafe across the street for 16 years, 200 feet away. I looked at this space for so long and thought, “gosh, this is absolutely perfect”.

Blair Cooke and Mari-Rose McManus (center right), two business owners from Wilmette, speak to the village council about their proposed new business, Luigi’s Dress Shop.

Among the operations offered by companies, customers order cocktails online or by phone at set times and then set a delivery time. Cooke said Luigis will start by focusing on delivery to the Wilmette area.

In addition, Luigis plans to organize private events for eight to 10 people where tailor-made cocktails will be served. The proposed opening hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Reservations for these events must be made in advance and the store will only be allowed to accommodate one per night, village officials said. The only alcohol service may be the cocktails created there.

Because the proposal received a 3 to 3 split recommendation from the Wilmettes Zoning Council, which under the village code is considered a negative recommendation, it required at least five administrator votes to pass. The village council unanimously approved the proposal.

An ordinance including the special use permit and a liquor permit with defined conditions will be on the agenda for the next council meeting at the end of June.

We were excited about a new kind of business at 4th and Linden, said Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett.

