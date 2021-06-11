Inside the Ferraris fashion reboot | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Ferrari will stage an elaborate fashion experience this weekend, inviting journalists and guests to a multi-day event culminating with the first-ever automakers parade at its factory in Maranello, Italy.

The move is part of a multi-year plot to upscale the brands’ offering aside from its iconic sports cars. In addition to revamping its fashion line (which was once dominated by red polyester polo shirts), the group ditched consumer licenses like perfume and stationery, while transferring others to high-end partners like Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille.

While ready-to-wear collections are hardly a profit driver for most brands, Ferrari is hoping the show will give a halo of legitimacy to its branded products: elevate items from souvenir status to admirers of the brand to become true expressions of the house and its ideals.

Our brand is our most valuable asset, said Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s director of brand diversification. Fashion is a great way to reach a wider audience and make the brand relevant to people’s lifestyles. But the quality of the products must correspond to our values.

To lead the redesign of the track, Ferrari brought in Rocco Iannone, a designer who previously worked in Giorgio Armani’s men’s clothing studio and as the creative director of Pal Zileri. Its first collection, a range of dress-casual leather overcoats, casual trousers, high heels and sporty trainers, will go on sale Monday online, as well as in a renovated flagship store in the historic center of Ferraris in Maranello (where the brand is also opening a restaurant run by starred chef Massimo Bottura).

Other flagships expected to be renovated with the new, more luxurious store concept this year include locations in Milan, Rome and Dubai. Fashion shows are set to become annual events, with the main see now, buy now collections followed by drops throughout the year.

Exors fashion movements

The decision to reposition and revive Ferrari’s fashion business comes as its owner Exor, the investment vehicle of the family of Italian billionaire Agnelli, attempts to break into fashion on other fronts. Last December, the group took a majority stake in Shang Xia, the Chinese luxury start-up previously backed by Herms. He also bought a 24 percent stake in shoemaker Christian Louboutin.

This could be the preamble to a bigger move: Speculation that Exor and fashion giant Armani are considering a tie-up has swirled since the brand’s 84-year-old founder said he was ready to go. hire an Italian partner after years of hard work. independence. Armani rejected an argument from bankers to merge his company with Ferrari, The Sun 24 reported Wednesday.

Exor said it was not targeting fashion as a sector, but rather specific companies it saw as aligned with its expertise in brand management. But recent forays into fashion appear to be a pivot: the group’s previous investments outside the automotive sector have included the Juventus football team, The Economist magazine, and a press group that owns an Italian newspaper The Republic.

At Ferrari, revenue from licensed products like fashion and sponsorship for its racing team accounted for 11% of its 3.5 billion ($ 4.26 billion) in annual sales last year. The company said it aims to decrease the overall volume of licensed products sold (in order to protect its brand image) while targeting higher profitability in the division: branded products are expected to represent 10% of the company’s profit. ‘operating within 7 to 10 years the company said in November 2019. Earlier this week, Ferrari appointed an electronics executive, Benedetto Vigna, as CEO to lead the brand under Exor chairman, John Elkann, as the automaker tries to bounce back from a 9% drop in revenue during the pandemic last year. .

From Merch to Fashion

Ferraris engineers have historically been inspired by the ratios and curves of the human form. In her first collection, Iannone wanted to reverse this process by taking the curves and colors of the brand’s magnificent automobiles and making these signatures wearable on the body. The brand’s codes ended up being expressed with curved panels, vents and luminous patches that invoke the design of cars as well as a nod to the aesthetics of racing clothing.

Items still feature the Prancing Horse logo but placed more subtly than in the past. It’s about moving from a merchandising approach to a design approach, said Iannone.

Boari is hoping that adding more refined products to the mix could help improve the performance of the lines among fashion-conscious fans of his cars, who are often curious enough to walk into Ferraris stores but end up walking away empty-handed.

The pursuit of a higher image for Ferrari clothing could also open up marketing opportunities: Boari hopes offering more fashionable looks will allow famous fans like Drake to represent the brand publicly in more contexts.

Of course, Ferrari will still sell logo t-shirts (starting at $ 130). And there is the risk that even the most luxurious items in its new collection, like the $ 3,000 leather jackets, still feel like merch compared to its automobiles, which start at over $ 200,000. $. Many enthusiasts (actual Ferrari fans and buyers) may not be sensitive to the added legitimacy of fashion that comes from showing off ready-to-wear on the catwalks. And the new fashion will have to drown the cheap loot for its racing team (still mass-produced by Puma). Turning Ferrari’s fashion experience from a publicity stunt into a business engine will likely be a long and winding road.

Becoming a legitimate fashion brand will not be easy, according to Delphine Dion, professor of luxury business at the Frances ESSEC school. But pushing for more legitimacy, especially with a fashion show, is necessary if the brand wants to avoid Pierre Cardin’s trap of offering too many and too disparate licensed products.

A remarkable brand like Ferrari must perform in front of a large audience, Dion said. But how they do it is very important.

