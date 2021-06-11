The founders of the show collaborate on the new CALA men’s trends show for the month of August

The latest partnership to hit the show floor is the CALA Men’s Trend Fair, a project announced by founder Ken Haruta of the West Coast Trend Show and founder Gerry Murtagh of CALA. Combining Haruta’s deep roots in men’s events with Murtagh’s expertise in creating a buyer and exhibitor-focused atmosphere, the duo are developing a destination for serious business at an affordable price. The event will take place August 1517 at Marriott Hotel and Spa in Newport Beach, California, a property that offers a safe and alluring atmosphere to visitors.

My goal is to have an affordable salon for designers and representatives so that they can actually make a profit by coming to our salon, Haruta said. This is the main goal for me. The key point is the return on investment. I want the retailer to be comfortable in an open booth environment.

After 14 years of producing the West Coast Trend Show, a hotel suite-style event held at the Embassy Suites near Los Angeles Intl Airport, Haruta has built a network of powerful players in the industry. These connections made it possible to establish a list of venerable brands that are now sponsors of the CALA Mens Trend Show, including 34 Heritage, Robert Graham, True courage and sax. Additional brands on the Robust List, which can be found at calatrend.net, include Bowie & Co., Bugatchi, Grayers, Hansen, lead, Hudson, Joe, Johnston and Murphy, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, Liverpool Los Angeles, blue, Mr. Singer, Patrick Assaraf, Paige, Private, Robert barakett, Sperry, Toes on the nose, Tommy Hilfiger and Trinity3.

This was all due to True Grit partner Michael Kofoed, Haruta said. He’s been asking me for a year and a half, why don’t you team up with Gerry to put on a better show? It’s the perfect marriage between the two of us. He gives me my space, I give him his space, and we do our job. I know what is right to do and I know what I can do.

Traditionally a show producer for contemporary women’s clothing and accessories, Murtagh gains new experience by joining Haruta in producing a men’s show. CALA has seen immense growth in recent months with branded productions in Salt Lake City; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Seattle. After expanding into new cities, Murtagh is poised to expand into the men’s category with its event formula, which caters to the needs of buyers and exhibitors to ensure that everyone can get down to business in a welcoming atmosphere.

Bringing shows to buyers’ backyards, and they appreciate it, Murtagh said. The Scottsdale show was phenomenal and buyers cannot thank us enough. We had a show at Ho Valley Hotel recourse. Having a show at the station creates that great energy. It puts everyone in a good mood. We were full in three days.

In addition to blending the attentive and intimate atmosphere of CALA with the heritage of the West Coast Trend Shows, Haruta and Murtagh will provide facilities to create a more comfortable and pleasant business atmosphere. For exhibitors, the show will offer breakfast and lunch. Retailers who stay at the Marriott will receive a refund of $ 75 per night, valid for up to two days. One of the most exciting amenities is a launch cocktail that will be held on August 15 at Gary, the fine men’s retailer owned by John Braeger, located at Fashion island in Newport Beach.

Had a great cocktail in Garys. It’s a wonderful store, said Haruta. These are the types of relationships that you build over time. It doesn’t happen overnight.

While business is the priority for the CALA Mens Trend Show, Haruta and Murtagh also wanted to choose a location that would allow guests and exhibitors to enjoy their surroundings.

We were having a show in mid-August when the kids are out of school, Murtagh said. It’s near the water. Someone might pair a business trip with a family vacation.

This new CALA Mens Trend Show is already serving as a boost to producers. After the show, Murtagh would host his signature women’s show in August 1820 at the Marriott in Newport Beach. There are also plans to make the CALA Mens Trend Show a biannual event, with discussions focused on February 2022. The couple could also possibly combine the male and female categories for a show with greater opportunities.

People are waiting for a sell-out show to open, and ours is the perfect vehicle, Haruta said. It is in a beautiful city. If people want to take an extra day off, they can. Attracted all the good brands. Everything is in place to be a success.

Photos courtesy of Marriott.