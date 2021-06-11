Hard techno master Max Kobosil is now also a fashion guru – WWD

When he’s behind the decks pumping out techno at 140 beats per minute, Max Kobosil scans the crowd – and a smile will break out on his face if he spots one of the signature t-shirts he designed. for his Berlin-based group R Label.

He’ll probably see a lot more soon.

Italian retailer and entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli has just listed influential techno producer for its new Dreamers Factory incubator, and will produce and distribute an extensive collection of casual and club wear by Kobosil under the 44 Label Group brand.

The 70-piece collection, ranging from t-shirts and outerwear to avant-garde clothing and accessories, will be sold in Dreamers’ virtual and physical showroom in Milan in early July. A range of capsules was discreetly put on sale on Antonioli.eu and the new 44labelgroup.com on June 10.

Unveiling the project exclusively to WWD, Kobosil called from Marbella, where he was taking a short vacation before a photoshoot in Milan of the first collection 44, named after the original postcode of Berlin’s gritty Neukölln neighborhood where he grew up. – and still lives.

Thoughtful, articulate and over-polished, the 30-year-old is already a veteran of the techno scene. He started clubbing at 16 and started spinning soon after. In 2013 he was already boasting of a remix of a single by Barker & Baumecker on Berghain’s Ostgut Ton imprint and he performed the same year in the main hall of the legendary club, pioneering a fast techno brand. and dark, but ecstatic.

That the owner of the Antonioli stores and the Ann Demeulemeester house decided to bring him into his fashion fold still leaves him in disbelief.

“I found the perfect partner to make my dream come true,” Kobosil said enthusiastically of Teams. “I really have a lot of respect for this hard working man. He is also so kind and such a good person who inspires me a lot. We immediately discovered that we had the same tastes in fashion, music and art.

The two certainly share a passion for electronic music – Antonioli owns the influential Milan Volt nightclub – and were linked through a mutual friend, Matteo Milleri, one half of the famous Italian techno duo Tale of Us. , who made the introduction and got the ball rolling. Milleri is also the co-founder of Dreamers Factory.

“Max has great taste, clear ideas and a hard worker,” Antonioli said in an interview. “His energy could certainly bring a unique approach linked to the Berlin subculture, aesthetics and musical tastes.”

The retail veteran and fashion entrepreneur – he was a co-founder of streetwear conglomerate New Guards Group, now owned by Farfetch – has long recognized that DJs and music producers have a lot to offer the fashion world.

“DJs bring a sense of oneness and euphoria – a positive message of freedom, a great sense of belonging,” he said. “Techno is an important movement which, since its creation, has gradually evolved, while always retaining its fundamentals: freedom, activism and being the voice of the underground.

While the fast-paced, furious and largely silent genre is still a niche, “specialty clubs around the world have thrived for decades due to techno’s unique cathartic attributes,” said Antonioli. “In fashion lately we see big brands trying to use techno to simulate the same experience. Rave and clubbing influences bring a sense of freedom and this is why the collection will be unisex, transcending the binary genre and sharing the most important values ​​of rave culture: freedom, acceptance and respect.

Antonioli said that 44 Label Group could be better characterized as “club wear”, but with a full assortment offering “effortless metropolitan style” to wear around the clock.

It will be positioned similarly to luxury streetwear brands – with retail prices ranging from 145 euros for t-shirts and 230 euros for sweatshirts up to 680 euros for jackets – and sold through wholesale partners. keys worldwide, as well as on Antonioli.eu and 44’s. to place. The main spring 2022 collection is due out late October, early November.

Antonioli noted that 44 Label Group production will be done mainly in Italy and Portugal: “Some manufacturers will be the same as Ann Demeulemeester and others will be different, but still of higher quality.

‘Picky’ is a word that comes up frequently when Kobosil describes his approach to clothing, including the first merchandise for his brand in 2018. He created the distinctive industrial-strength graphic identity and font with letters and numbers resembling strips of electrical tape. . No boring Helvetica for him.

Another crucial decision was to make this meaningful number 44 its brand, rather than its name.

“I thought deeply about my childhood and wanted to create the same feeling that I had back then,” he explained, describing “the feeling of a community and of being united with a lot of people. “.

He said these feelings are analogous to today’s techno scene.

“I wanted to create the same feeling I had back then and release it now with new energy and a new vibe to my subscribers and fans,” he said. “The message I want to get across concerns this base of community and conviviality because that’s what I experienced during all these countless parties and nights.”

Kobosil launched his brand’s product on his Instagram account, which now has 139,000 followers, and the response was immediate – and somewhat mind-boggling.

“Eight minutes and 12 seconds,” he marveled in a message, referring to the time it took to sell his second batch of T-shirts.

“The whole drop was sold so quickly,” he recalled in the interview. “And it made me realize for the first time how much potential there is. And the “44” was clearly the best-selling model, and that also made me proud and happy. “

He was also satisfied with “the positive feedback I have had on the quality of the clothes. So I’ve learned that it really pays off if you focus on the little details and how you treat your customers.

“I would never go so far as to call myself a designer,” he said. “But I’m the creative director [of 44 Label Group], I am therefore responsible for the entire creative output and message of the collection. I am fortunate to work with a professional team and designers who help me express my vision.

Kobosil said he records his ideas on paper, sometimes drawing, and then refines them with the experts at Dreamers Factory. For example, he had the idea of ​​putting an image of the spine on the back of a t-shirt, and a graphic designer helped him make it “Photoshop realistic”.

Seeing the hordes of people crowded outside the Berghain or the Treasury in Berlin after midnight, the majority of whom are men in dark coats, doesn’t exactly scream “fashion.”

Still, the techno crowd intentionally dresses for the night and has recently embraced more colors, particularly white, red and some neon colors, according to Kobosil, who describes the thrill of pulling a new T-shirt over its top. head for a session. behind the decks, or let off steam on the dance floor.

“I like to dress for the night,” he said. “If you have a new T-shirt, get ready in your hotel room and put it on your body, that’s super cool. You feel ready for the night. It makes you feel confident.

“Nightlife has always been a huge contribution and inspiration to my personal taste in fashion,” he continued. “As a DJ we travel around the world a lot and get inspired a lot, having so many different cultural experiences and seeing all the different people dressing for the night and expressing themselves. It is definitely an inexhaustible source of inspiration.

According to him, the streetwear juggernaut has raised the fashion quotient of casual clothing.

“Today a t-shirt isn’t just a t-shirt – it’s a statement, with messages on the top and super strong graphics,” according to Kobosil. “If you’re looking for haute couture or couture, you probably won’t find it too often. But I think certain trends have definitely been born in Berlin clubs, and the idea of ​​the 44 Label Group is actually to become a brand directly from Berlin and born in the techno subculture, conveying this unique feeling.

He noted that club goers adopted sports and technical clothing long before the general public, for example.

Kobosil admits that the techno scene remains male dominated. “But fortunately, today more and more women and transgender people are becoming artists and DJs. It’s really necessary and I’m happy to discover new talent all the time, ”he said. “I also try to support them with my techno label.

And while his personal tastes guide him, “I personally only think of single sex in my collection. Because for me it’s quite normal for girls to wear oversized t-shirts, and also cargo pants or bomber jackets, ”he said.

Kobosil has admitted that it was “a little difficult” to continue doing techno during the pandemic “without the comments of the clubs and the crowd”, and he wants to get back behind the decks.

Nevertheless, he soon has a new EP and some remixes from his R Label Group, and he is promoting his other artists Clara Cuvé, Wallis, Aiden and Valentina Luz.

“People crave music, events, going out and socializing, and of course rocking their outfits,” he said. “So I think it’s going to be a great year for all of us once the restrictions finally end.”

The slogan of his new brand expresses the sentiment: “Every dark night has a brilliant end. “

