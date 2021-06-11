Cutting-edge: England squad tackle style convention | Fashion





EEngland’s first game in the Euro 2020 tournament only takes place on Sunday afternoon, but the fashion crowd is already focusing on the teams attacking the threat especially Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Everton striker 24 years old. Calvert-Lewin may be valued by football fans for his goals, but with his restful demeanor he is earning a reputation as England’s number one fashion plate. Cavert-Lewin now shares stylist Harry Lambert with Harry Styles. But his personal style has stood out in recent years. While footballers in general tend to stick with ripped jeans, tight T-shirts and logo wash bags, Calvert-Lewin wears more obscure labels and experiments with silhouettes. Her Instagram page features high fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Vetements, Casablanca and Gucci, and even Chanel sunglasses. Calvert-Lewin’s profile in the fashion world began to develop in February 2020 when he attended New York Fashion Week with his friend and Everton colleague Tom Davies. The duo went to designer shows including Michael Kors, wearing oversized clothing. I felt like clapping when I saw the photo of him and Tom looking like real young men experimenting with fashion and really asserting their identity through their clothes, said Felicia Pennant, editor at matchesfashion.com. Phil Foden has been nicknamed the Stockport Gazza due to comparisons to Gascoignes Euro 96’s hair. Photograph: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images Dan Sandison, brand chief at football magazine Mundial, said: They [Calvert-Lewin and Davies] seem aware of what’s going on in menswear and confident enough to speak up. I think it’s a difficult thing for a footballer. You’re in the spotlight 24/7, so when you get off the pitch the easiest thing to do is try and do what everyone else is doing and shift a bit to the back. -plan. The forward could now be seen as England’s response to Hctor Bellern, Arsenal’s right-back who is arguably the Premier League’s most fashionable player. Bellern collaborated with H&M on a sustainable collection and appeared on the catwalk for Louis Vuitton. Calvert-Lewin is catching up. Calvert-Lewin isn’t the only style talking point in the English camp. Much has been said about Gareth Southgates’ decision to lose the vest for England’s game against Romania last week, replacing it with a polo shirt. Fans on social media weren’t enthusiastic, with one calling it a sartorial parody. Phil Fodens’ decision to bleach his hair was greeted more positively. It was nicknamed the Stockport Gazza, because of comparisons with Paul Gascoignes’ hair at Euro 96. His colleagues are less convinced. Few people are as brave as I am, he said this week. They love their hairstyles as they are. English fans are perhaps a little more . If Foden does happen on the pitch, expect to spot Stockport Gazzas across the country this summer.

