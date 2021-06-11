’90s fashion: Elizabeth Hurley’s Versace dress and iconic red carpet style

Photo by Fred Duval / FilmMagic, KMazur / WireImage and Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Queen of the nude dress and wearing one of the English actress’ most iconic dresses of all time Elizabeth hurley is a style icon for the ages. After wearing this Versace dress at the premiere of the famous Hugh Grants film at the time Four weddings and a funeralElizabeth went from a relatively unknown actress to a tabloid fashion plate overnight. The iconic safety pin dress moment marked not only Liz’s rise to international fame, but also the start of a long-standing relationship between the actress and the Italian fashion house; one that would color Lizs’ style on and off the red carpet. In addition to wearing Versace from head to toe, the model-actress frequently wore the sexiest symbols of ’90s fashion. Think metallic mesh, halter necklines and side slits, bandage dresses, with Tom Fords Gucci, sequins, lams and mesh, all in candy and neon tones. In honor of the fashion icons’ 56th birthday, we take a look back at some of her most iconic outfits of all time.

Photo by Dave Benett / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

At the premiere of Four Weddings and One Funeral, 1994

In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley went from relative obscurity to international fame thanks to a single black versace dress. But did you know that the now iconic fashion moment has hardly happened? Tasked with finding a ready-to-wear dress for her first full-scale premiere (for then-star Hugh Grants’ creation film Four weddings and a funeral), Liz contacted several fashion brands and was rejected by each, before finally calling Versace. However, the then relatively unknown Italian house took a chance on the actress by loaning her a dress from their SS94 collection. It paid off; and the rest is fashion history. The dress, a plunging silk number held by a series of safety pins, turned Liz from an unknown actress into a media darling and catapulted Versace to the forefront of mainstream fashion. It also marked the start of a long-standing iconic relationship between the actress and the fashion house.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At an Este Lauder press conference, 1995

Lizs Versace’s dress moment turned the actress into an it-girl overnight. Naturally, the fashion and beauty industries have taken notice and come knocking on the door. Although she had no modeling experience, in 1995 the actress became the face of global beauty brand Este Lauder. Here, she attends a press conference announcing her new ambassador wearing a sunflower yellow Versace skirt suit with a matching logo bracelet.

Photo by Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the Oscars, 1995

Understandably, Liz made her Oscars red carpet debut in Versace. The model actress attended the 1995 event alongside Hugh, who toured the awards for his critically acclaimed performance in Four weddings and a funeral (he won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe). Also designed by the Italian house, the Lizs Academy Awards dress featured an almost identical silhouette to this Versace dress worn to the movie premiere not even a year ago. Instead of safety pins and cutouts, however, the strappy, plunging dress was adorned head-to-toe in silver sequins.

Photo by Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

At the premiere of the movie The US President, 1995

When Liz wasn’t dressed new in Versace, she wore the next sexiest thing of the time: Tom Fords Gucci. At the New York premiere of Extreme measures (a thriller produced by Liz and starring Hugh) in 1996, the actress-producer wore a tight dress adorned with resistant clothing from the FW96 collection of Italian houses. Here, a year earlier, at the premiere of The american president, Liz is wearing a white fur pea coat directly from the runway of the Guccis FW95 fashion show.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the Met Gala, 1997

A fashion icon that she is, Liz has been invited to the exclusive Met Gala four times since her heyday of the ’90s. The very first time she stepped on the red carpet at the events she wore, you guessed it Versace. In fact, Liz’s first Met Gala was held in honor of Gianni Versace himself. Following the annual theme of the event and her own penchant for the Italian house, Liz wore a purple jersey Versace dress under a feather duster trimmed in white fur.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Out of service at LAX, 1997

Liz’s style was just as demanding outside of work hours as it was on the red carpet. Instead of her favorite nude dresses, white fur, and skirts, however, her casual outfit included a tight rotation of polished staples, including baby t-shirts, bulkhead jeans, cashmere sweaters, black pants, high heels and woolen coats. Here she is, with Hugh at LAX, wearing one of these outfits, accessorized with her perennial sunglasses and crossover necklace.

Photo by Ke.Mazur / WireImage

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, 1999

For Liz and Versace, a mind-blowing naked dress moment is just not enough! Five years after causing a media whirlwind in Four weddings and a funeral First, the duo teamed up to do it again this time at the CFDA Fashion Awards 1999. During the ceremony, the model actress wore one of the now iconic metallic mesh dresses of Italian houses. The stunning lilac-hued dress featured an ultra-sexy cowl neck and, in very Liz fashion, a slit up the. The look was so iconic that Liz kept it in her wardrobe, wear it 21 years later, at home during the 2020s lockdown. Ah, Liz in Versace: Some things never change.

