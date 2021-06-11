Thursday Boot Company’s New Executive Dress Shoes Deliver High-End Return-to-Work Style





On Thursday, June 10, the Thursday Boot Company launched an all-new line of men’s dress shoes that are sure to become a back-to-school favorite. the Collection of executive shoes, offered in seven premium colourways, is made from high quality full grain leather with Goodyear stitched details and premium leather insoles. These seven toe designs, which additionally feature waxed flat laces and shock-absorbing insoles to comfort and protect the foot, are just the tip of the iceberg for the company that plans to launch more styles of. shoes and silhouettes in July and August year. According to the Thursday Boot Company website, the cap toe has long been considered a staple in men’s fashion, and for good reason, it is versatile enough to be worn with just about anything and it doesn’t go out of fashion. for 200 years. Handcrafted with tough, resilient leather, Goodyear stitched construction and premium leather outsoles. Whether you are heading to the office or going out for a well-deserved fun weekend, the Executive is sure to impress wherever the day takes you. A Thursday Boot Company representative told Spy that the new Executive Collection is actually a relaunch, as the original Executive Collection has been retired.









Thursday Boot Company shoes













Thursday, launch of startup company executive boots



Available in shades of matte black, burnt copper, black coffee, brandy, hickory, chestnut and black, these shoes are designed to complement any of your favorite workwear and attire. Each color is more deliciously rich than the next. However, we definitely named matte black as our absolute favorite because of its hybrid ability to serve as a dress shoe while still providing a rugged enough feel for everyday use.









Thursday Boot Company executive shoe



While this collection is new to their lineup, the brand itself, founded in 2014, has been on our radar for some time. A SPY favorite for many reasons, we literally fell head over heels in love with the detailed craftsmanship, undeniable quality and sleek style they put into every pair of their brand. In fact, the Thursday Legend Chelsea Boots were recently named as one of the best products for men of 2020 by our editors. They hardly ever fail. Each style offered is clean, functional and comfortable, all factors which are certainly not the result of chance. Because the Thursday Boot Company is proud of it. It is in fact the very foundation of the brand which has been built on thoughtful quality products, designed and developed in-house, handcrafted by some of the best artisans in the world, and sold to consumers at a price for the fun of it. of all. Like many of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands, Thursday Boot Company is able to offer premium products at a very reasonable price. Priced at around $ 170, Executive dress shoes offer great value for a pair of leather dress shoes under $ 200. When properly maintained, a good pair of leather boots or dress shoes should last for years.









Thursday startup business executive dress shoes



