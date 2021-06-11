Ferrari embarks on haute couture

Already synonymous with the most stylish of sports cars, Ferrari is trying to catch fashion hypebeasts with a new ready-to-wear line that highlights logos, monthly product drops and media partnerships.

Ferrari’s first ready-to-wear collection will launch on Sunday via a physical parade in its hometown of Maranello in northern Italy. The company has assembled a well-established team to strengthen the collection’s positioning as a serious fashion offering: orchestrated by Bureau Betak (the production company behind Kim Jones’ first show for Fendi earlier this year) , the show will be styled by Vogue Italia contributor Jacob Kjeldgaard, with Yves Saint Laurent global beauty director Tom Pecheux and hairstylist (and Gucci favorite) Paul Hanlon overseeing the backstage.

The event will coincide with a “Ferrari Experience”, which will invite guests to its new dedicated fashion boutique and, from June 15, to the new Cavallino restaurant run by Massimo Bottura, restaurateur of Gucci Osteria in Florence.

It’s all part of Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s director of brand diversification, to “reach a wider audience and create meaningful business opportunities” – a goal he says was given by the interim CEO and Ferrari heir John Elkann in 2019. (Earlier this week, Ferrari announced that Benedetto Vigna, chief semiconductor manager, will take on the role of chief executive in September, with Elkann remaining chairman.)

Ferrari’s new clothing collection



It comes just months after the majority shareholder of Ferrari, the holding company of the Agnelli Exor family, bought a 24% stake in high-end shoemaker Christian Louboutin for € 541 million and a controlling stake of 80 million euros in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia, fueling speculation it plans to become a serious luxury lifestyle player.

Boari says Ferrari is going into fashion “as a lifestyle brand [which will be] integrated into the core business ”.

“We want to develop in a fairly controlled manner,” he adds, reiterating Ferrari’s previously announced goal of expanding the non-sporting side of its business (which also includes entertainment and customer engagement projects) to about 10 percent of the company’s profits in seven to 10 years. “It was before Covid, but we will try to meet that target of course,” he says.

Although auto brands have recently embarked on collaborations with designers, such as Mercedes-Benz with Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton, a dedicated haute couture line with an in-house design team of eight is new territory for the industry. .

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc wears the new collection



Largely aimed at a young audience, Ferrari’s European-made collection consists of men’s clothing, women’s clothing, children’s clothing and accessories. It, like Ferrari’s automotive division, rewards “performance and innovation,” says Rocco Iannone, 37, creative director and former designer of Giorgio Armani.

This approach has resulted in a futuristic motorsport aesthetic that sees hooded anoraks with air vents, trench coats with reinforced back panels, and jeans embellished with knee pads. These are made from fabrics made in part from plastic bottles juxtaposed with vegetable-dyed leather. “These are technical fabrics but with a very sophisticated touch and feel, similar to haute couture,” explains Iannone.

The collection is also covered with icons of the brand. In addition to an illustrated racing car and Ferrari’s iconic Cavallino prancing horse, which have been worked into knits and shirts, Ferrari’s name is engraved on belts, skirts and scarves. Ranging from € 120 for a branded tee to € 3,000 for a hooded coat, the collection is by no means cheap, although it is certainly accessible to owners of Ferrari vehicles, who start at around 200,000. €. The two young drivers of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, have been drafted as stars of the campaign.

<>

Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Ferrari

Nicola Boari, Director of Brand Diversification



Ferrari chose to partner with pioneering online agency-turned-publication and bible of youth culture Highsnobiety at the launch to help them “reach out to the brand lovers we won’t reach,” Boari said.

In the future, Ferrari will eschew the traditional fashion format of the semi-annual collections. Instead, it will unveil an annual collection in June, then follow the popular ‘drop’ model favored by brands like Supreme and Kanye West’s sneaker brand Yeezy with monthly capsule collections. These will be sold in dedicated boutiques that will open in Maranello, Rome, Milan, Los Angeles and Miami later this year.

Ferrari’s foray into fashion is one that Boari hopes “will create a stronger bond with the younger generation, which we believe is strategic from a business and brand value perspective.”

