Radiant Kate Middleton impresses in fitted red dress for outing with Jill Biden



















June 11, 2021 – 1:46 PM BST



Fiona neighborhood Kate Middleton looked stunning in new photos with Jill Biden as the couple teamed up for a UK engagement – see her Alexander McQueen outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge was publicly photographed with First Lady Jill Biden for the first time on Friday, as the couple stepped out for a joint engagement at a school in Hayle, Cornwall. Kate looked better than ever in a slim fit Alexander McQueen dress, with her hair pulled back in a bouncy blow-dry and gold earrings completing the look. MORE: When Will Prince William & Kate Middleton Meet Their New Niece? The elegant fuchsia dress of the Duchess featured a matching belt, cinching it at the waist and elegant pleated details on the bodice. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Middleton looks radiant in Alexander McQueen Dr Biden, meanwhile, looked equally stylish in a hot pink blazer layered over a white dress – how chic. MORE: Kate Middleton Has A Simple Beauty Skincare Tip Anyone Can Try – And It's Really Cheap Kate McQueen's 'Leaf Midi Pencil Dress' is sadly out of stock, but we've found some pretty dupes if you're looking to recreate the Duchess's enviable style. The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with US First Lady Jill Biden The mother of three carried the 'Milly' bag of LKBennett in nude. The versatile style is currently £ 112 instead of £ 225 and is still available in the duck egg shade – but hurry up! Community college educator Dr Biden continued to teach alongside her role as first lady, while the early years were the center of the Duchess' attention throughout her royal career. There was a lot of excitement from the students at Connor Downs Academy as Kate and Jill arrived at their joint engagement. The couple will also be seen again together at the G7 Leaders' Reception on Friday evening, where the Queen, alongside the Royal Family, Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William, will also be in attendance. The couple visited a school in Hayle, Cornwall Friday's G7 summit engagements will kick off a big weekend for Her Majesty, which will mark her official birthday in a scaled-down Trooping the Color parade at Windsor Castle on Saturday. MORE: Jill Biden's $ 1.2 Million White House Transformation With Husband Joe Revealed The Queen will then welcome US President Joe Biden and the First Lady to her royal residence in Berkshire on Sunday. The President will be greeted in Windsor by the Queen with a guard of honor, followed by tea with the monarch at the castle.







