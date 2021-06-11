Why prehistoric mounds are back in funeral fashion

Toby Angel first became aware burial mounds in 2014, thousands of years after Neolithic burial mounds fell into disuse. Now Angel is building them, for clients who have chosen, when the time comes, to rest in a prehistoric rest.

Wheelbarrows– which, when googled, first leads to a page on an old fantasy video game-are, in this context, burial mounds that were common in the British Isles at the beginning of the Neolithic period, between 4000 and 3000 BC. I was kicked out of Stonehenge. But, each also has a door literally leading to the hill, and some have shelves lined with human remains, like a public mausoleum built into the earth.

The wheelbarrow that Angel first encountered in 2014 is known as the Long Barrow to All Preserves, in the town of Devizes, in the south of England. It was not the antique type. Designed in 2012 by Tim Daw, a Stonehenge steward who noticed that visitors were trying to lay the ashes of loved ones at the historic site, the Long Barrow at All Cannings was the first of the ‘Novolithic’ variety, the first to be built in thousands of years. It turned out to be anything but punctual; a renewed interest in and use of modern burial mounds has since emerged across the UK, and researchers at the University of Glasgow are now ask why.

Andrew Watson, a researcher at the University of Glasgow, examines a modern burial mound under construction. Courtesy of the University of Glasgow

“Because I’m an archaeologist,” says Kenny Brophy of the university, “so I guess everyone is interested in archeology, or guess everyone loves prehistory like me too. His instinct, when he first realized the tumulus trend, was that people “just thought it would be really cool to be buried in a Neolithic monument …”. rocks.

In the Neolithic, Angel says, burial mounds functioned as communal gathering spaces, like “civic space in a city center.” In a modern context, they can serve the same purpose, providing a sense of belonging to those who might not feel inclined towards a typical cemetery. These modern burial mounds, to begin with, are not affiliated with any particular religion and are aimed specifically at those who have chosen cremation. (Brophy often calls them “tumulus columbariums” to reflect this.) Plus, they provide a sense of security for those who fear that the small cemetery space will have to be converted to other uses in the near future. Many burial mounds, after all, have survived intact from prehistoric times, giving a sense of permanence to those Brophy sees as a “community of future dead.” (Naturally, many ancient burial mounds have also fallen victim to inclement weather and / or development.)

The interior of a modern sacred stone mound, with individual “niches” to accommodate cremated remains. Courtesy of Toby Angel, Sacred Stones

Angel, whose company, Sacred stones, has built three burial mounds since 2015 and plans to build six more, recalls a visit to an ancient tumulus which made this point clear. While on holiday in the south of Scotland with his family, Angel and his daughter visited the Sacred cairn tomb, which dates back to the fourth millennium BC. The identity of those buried there has long been lost, but something caught the attention of Angel and her daughter: flowers freshly left inside. “It’s thousands of years old,” Angel said. Over the millennia that followed, funeral practices changed countless times. And yet, he says, he makes a point of returning to that same ancient mound at every Scottish feast he takes. Each time, without fail, he finds fresh flowers. The identity of those buried seems less important than celebrating their time on Earth, and the permanence of the ancient burial mound made this possible thousands of years later.

According to Brophy, there are currently four finished modern burial mounds open in the UK, along with seven more underway. The trend and its study emphasize a paradox: While death is the most consistent feature of human experience throughout history, the practices surrounding death are always in a state of flux. The modern burial mound is just one of the alternatives to the cemetery that have emerged in recent years, such as the public tree burials in Taiwan or the new authorization from Washington state. body composting. There is no way to predict how the future dead will choose to rest, but they too could look to prehistory for guidance.