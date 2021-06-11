This Maine school may change the dress code to allow hats / hoods





I remember being a kid in school and the only times we were allowed to wear hats and hoods indoors was when we had a 'fancy dress day' or fundraiser. at school where you paid a dollar to the cause and the exchange could wear your cap or hood for the day. Otherwise, the normal dress code would not allow it. According to WABI TV 5, that can change permanently for a school in Maine. A group of students from Lewiston Middle School in Maine have researched the school's dress code violations when it comes to hats and hoodies and they say their findings show that the punishments were inflicted in such a way disproportionate to students of color. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais "Hats and hoods can help students feel secure. They can cover up a bad hair day, which in college can be the worst thing ever. I am really, really proud of the students. They took the time, they got it right, and they provided good information for adults to listen to. According to WABI, the proposal is currently being developed by the school board. If this happens, it would, in theory, allow students to wear hats, caps and hoods as part of the normal daily dress code. We will keep this story updated as we receive more updates from the Lewiston School Board.







