Fashion
If you buy a High-Street dress this summer, make one
From H&M Studio to Whistles Limited Edition, I’ve always been a fan of premium premium lines because more often than not they really add up to both quality and design. This month it was the turn of River island and its Studio collection which, while relatively new to the scene, has already received rave reviews from fashion insiders. Well, this season is no different, with the brand offering a seriously chic edition of pricey summer staples. But there is one dress in particular that I need to tell you about.
I was lucky enough to receive one of the oversize blouses from the collection Dresses to try on IRL, and I have to say it didn’t disappoint. Coming in a beautiful shade of rust, the dress features dramatic voluminous balloon sleeves, a wrap-front style front and an equally roomy skirt, which falls to the calf (I’m around 5’7 ” for your reference). I’m wearing a size 8 in the photos, and it’s fair to say the fit is very oversized, you may want to reduce the size if you have a small frame.
I plan to carry this baby during the heatwave with my trusty gold, chunky hoops dune sandals and giant sunglasses from the 70s. But best of all? The dress comes in at 60 which is pretty good for what you get. Scroll down to view and purchase the dress and see the rest of the River Island Studio collection.
Buy the dress
River island Oversized cotton dress Rust Ri Studio (60)
Buy the rest of the collection
River island Ri Studio Purple Long Sleeve Oversized Shirt (45)
River island Ri Studio ecru oversized denim jacket (60)
River island Pink Ri Studio Tie Dye Oversized Shirt (48)
River island Pink Ri Studio Tie Dye Bermuda Shorts (38)
River island Ri Studio pink straight pleated trousers (50)
River island Ri Studio ecru long-sleeved sweatshirt (35)
River island Ri Studio oversized purple shirt dress (55)
River island Gray Ri Studio V-Neck Tank Top (18)
River island Pink Ri Studio T-Shirt Dress (35)
