Men’s work wear drive in Fairfax, Va. And Rockville Md. In June





WASHINGTON (WDVM) – For the month of June, two organizations are teaming up for a men’s clothing drive in Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland. Wider Circle, a local social service organization, and Boardroom Salon for Men, a men’s grooming company, are hosting a professional men’s clothing drive. The organizations hope to benefit from the association’s workforce development program. Community members are encouraged to bring lightly worn clothing such as suit jackets, shirts and ties to the living rooms. The two conference room lounge locations are: 12031 Rockville Pike in Montrose Crossing Shopping Center (Rockville Pike and Montrose Parkway)

2920 District Ave, Suite 165 in the Mosaic District of Fairfaxs Marissa Vallejo, regional manager of Boardroom Salon for Men, says her favorite thing to do is transform customers. “I always love helping people,” said Vallejo. “And I think the only thing about doing like a haircut, even getting a beard cut while having waxed can really change a person’s appearance a lot and make them feel better about themselves. And I think that’s what drives us. The men’s clothing drive will run until the end of June. For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.







