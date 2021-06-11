Violet Chachkis’ best fashion moments are a pin-up style masterclass





the RuPauls Drag Race The industrial complex has now crowned 28 winners across the globe, but none have managed to use the platform and truly infiltrate the fashion world like Violet Chachki. The American winner Drag race Season 7 wowed the judges with its in-depth knowledge of catwalk fashion history, then quickly applied it to become a regular at the Big Fashion Weeks. Chachki is not only one of the few people to walk the Met Gala red carpet and walk the runway for Moschino, but she also starred in a campaign film for Prada alongside Sarah Paulson. But although she has served as a muse for several houses, she has never lost track of her own drag style, which incorporates elements of burlesque pin-up, Betty Page style, and classic glamor with a modern twist. . Ahead of Chachki’s 29th birthday, take a look back at some of his best fashion moments from the front row, on the red carpet and beyond. What else would you expect from a queen who wowed on her very first runway with her now legendary plaid jumpsuit reveal? 2019: Vivienne Westwood Show Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images Violet Chachki attends the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring / Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage for Miu Miu Violet Chachki attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring / Summer 2020 Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2019 in Paris, France. 2019: Jean Paul Gaultier Show Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images) Violet Chachki attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2019 2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue Violet Chachki, wearing Margiela, attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images Violet Chachki, wearing a black dress, sheer trench coat, black heels and black gloves, is seen ahead of the Mugler fashion show on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro / Getty Images for amfAR Violet Chachki is seen during the amfAR Gala Cocktail Party at La Permanente on September 22, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Prada Violet Chachki attends Prada Spring / Summer 2019 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 20, 2018 in Milan, Italy. 2018: Vogue Foundation dinner Photo by Marc Piasecki / WireImage Violet Chachki attends the Vogue Foundation Dinner Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2018-2019 at Musee Galliera on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Prada Violet Chachki attends Prada F / W 18 Menswear Fashion Show on January 14, 2018 in Milan, Italy. 2018: Of Magazine launch Photo by Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for the Ellen Von Unwerth Von Magazine Launch Violet Chachki attends the LA launch of Ellen Von Unwerth’s Von Magazine. Hosted by Taz Saunders, Bryona Ashly, Nikhil Ra and Los Angela at a private residence on April 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Santiago Felipe / FilmMagic Violet Chachki attends RuPaul’s 3rd Annual DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California., 2016: Drag race Season 8 finale Photo by Tara Ziemba / Getty Images Violet Chachki attends the Logo’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8 Finale at Orpheum Theater on May 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California., Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Violet Chachki, along with Miss Fame, attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 runway show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on February 18, 2016 in New York City. 2015 : Outside 100 Celebration Photo by Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic Violet Chachki attends the 2015 OUT 100 Celebration at Guastavino’s on November 11, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Wendell Teodoro / WireImage Violet Chachki, with Jeremy Scott and Miss Fame, poses backstage before Jeremy Scott’s show at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station as part of New York Fashion Week Spring 2016 “NYFW The Shows” on the 14th September 2015 in New York. Photo by Dominique Charriau / Getty Images for Miu Miu Violet Chachki, alongside Miss Fame, attends the Miu Miu Club at Palais d’Iena on July 4, 2015 in Paris, France. 2015: Honors to the pioneers of logos Photo by Santiago Felipe / FilmMagic) Violet Chachki attends Logo TV’s “Trailblazers” at St. John’s Cathedral on June 25, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Violet Chachki attends the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” New York Season 7 Premiere at Queen of the Night / Diamond Horseshoe at Paramount Hotel on February 23, 2015 in New York City. 2015 : Drag race Season 7 premiere Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for MTV Violet Chachki attends Logo TV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7 premiere at Mayan on February 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.,

