The Duchess of Cambridge looks elegant in a crisp coat dress for the G7 reception

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a new cream coat dress when she attended the reception at the G7 summit, so she looked comfortable and stylish tonight.

When the couple attended an event at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Kate, 39, wore an Alexander McQueen outfit, which would cost 3,000, with her husband, Prince William, 38. Appeared.

Following the start of today’s summit, the reception was hosted by the 95-year-old Queen and 72-year-old Prince Charles for world leaders and their wives.

Earlier, Royal met Alexander McQueen’s 1,125-pound Fukusia Midi dress, cut an elegant figure, paired with a 225-pound LK Bennett handbag and matching shoes, and met the 70-year-old first lady. , Jill Biden, also in Pink. I was there. For the first time.

The duo met with children aged 4 and 5 in a welcome class at Connor Downs Academy near Camborne this afternoon, followed by a panel discussion with UK education professionals convened by Kate.

Prince William and Kate joined the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Project Eden reception.

Tonight Kate was dazzled by the gorgeous cream coat. It is believed to cost at least 2,500 and is a combination of a flashy clutch bag and beige heels.

The royals wore their elastic brunette rock with their signature side parting and chose an eye-catching touch of makeup including a simple smoky eye.

William and Kate, who looked equally alluring in a navy blue suit with a purple tie, joined the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Project Eden reception.

Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host an additional reception explaining his “Sustainable Markets Initiative” to leaders.

The royals then depart and the chef and his wife return to the Carbis Bay summit venue for a dinner cooked by local chef Emily Scott.

Meanwhile, the Big Jubilee Ranch was part of the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebration, and on Friday, a monarch with Kate and Camilla attended an event celebrating the Big Ranch, an initiative led by the Eden Project. Make.

The Royal Party meets the local Big Lunch volunteers and appreciates their efforts to support their community through last year’s challenge.

President Biden and his wife Jill traveled to Windsor Castle for an audience with the Queen on Sunday, their first official meeting since becoming president.

Earlier today, Kate had a rosy vision when she met Dr Jill Biden at a Cornwall school to discuss women’s empowerment ahead of the G7 summit.

The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Jill Biden of the United States did not stop smiling when they visited Connor Downs Academy in Hale, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The two, who had never met before, shared a laugh when they arrived on an official visit.

Asked about the visit, Jill Biden said: Joe and I can’t wait to see the Queen. It is part of an exciting visit for us.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for weeks and it’s finally here. It’s a great start.

Kate’s appearance comes in the midst of a difficult week for the family, following the 100th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s birth.

New friends shared a laugh when they went to feed the school rabbits today

Carrots for Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, School Rabbit, Storm, USA

Yesterday, the royals took to social media to pay their respects to Prince Phillip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duchess of Cambridge was taken to the Kensington Royal Family Twitter And on Wednesday, we shared two snaps of the Queen planting the magnificent ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ in the East Terrace Gardens in honor of Prince Philip.

Kate reveals that she has yet to see her baby Lillivet, but when asked about her niece’s arrival during a visit to school, she “wants to see her soon”. Kate Middleton revealed during a video call today that her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Markle, have yet to meet their new niece, Lillibet, a week after giving birth to their second child. .. The Duchess of Cambridge has said she looks forward to seeing a baby girl by the full name of Lillibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten Windsor during a visit to a school in Cornwall at today’s G7 summit. Kate appeared with First Lady Jill Biden of the United States this afternoon and told reporters: Kate was interviewed by reporter and NBC presenter Andrea Mitchell. Asked by DailyMail.com if he had spoken to Ririvet on FaceTime, the Duchess replied, “No, I didn’t.” White House assistants and Kensington Palace officials then quickly ended the impromptu press conference, asking reporters to leave the classroom.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Prince Harry threatened the BBC with legal action after he and Megan Markle reported that he and Megan Markle had not asked the Queen for permission to name his daughter Lillibet. Society.

A main source from Buckingham Palace told BBC royal correspondent Johnny Dimond that the Queen had “never been asked” about the couple’s decision to name their new baby after their childhood nickname. ..

However, Harry claims that within 90 minutes of the BBC’s report being released, he and Megan’s close friend Omid Scobie first called the Duke after his daughter was born. did.

Scoby, who wrote the couple’s biography “Finding Freedom”, also argued that the Sussex couple would not have used the name Lillibet if the Queen had not supported the movement.

Harry, who announced in an interview with Oprah in March that he was pregnant with a girl with his wife Megan, went further just hours after refuting the report and taking legal action through the Sillings law firm. Threatened the BBC.

Following the notice of legal action, a cautious word statement that raised more questions than answers as to whether the Queen gave permission or whether the couple simply communicated their intentions on the facts. Continued.

The statement claimed the BBC’s coverage was completely false and said: “The Duke spoke with his family before the announcement. In fact, his grandmother told the family he called first. has been.

In this conversation, he shared his desire to name his daughter in her honor. They wouldn’t have used the name if she hadn’t approved it.

The BBC then revised the report, but the article still said the Queen had not been questioned about the baby’s name. There are still tweets from Mr Dimond citing Buckingham Palace sources.

The BBC’s report on the palace’s position and Harry’s backlash suggests that both sides believe they are telling the truth about it. This suggests that he may have given the Queen the name Lillibet before agreeing to the refusal.

The palace briefing, on the other hand, appears to suggest the Queen received the couple’s decision and felt asked to stamp it rather than give permission.