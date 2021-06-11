Fashion
Shop for white dresses to wear this summer
While we’re not quite there yet, this summer is shaping up to be a lot different from the past. For starters, we are going to dress for real outdoor activities. Whether it’s parties, gatherings with friends or neighborhood walks, summer is calling, and we’re ready to respond dressed for the occasion in a summer staple the little white dress. A little black dress, as we all know, is a wardrobe staple, but when the sun is high and the days are long, an LBD just won’t do. Step into the Little White Dress, better known as the delicate, and arguably more versatile, cousin of the Black Relief Cocktail Dress.
Much like an all-occasion LBD, a white dress during the summer months is just good style judgment. It’s easy going, transitional, effortless, chic, laid back, and sophisticated, but unlike the name, it’s not always little. In fact, the hem length variations are just one of the qualities that make these dresses so versatile. And while we love a good mini, summer just wouldn’t be the same without a few good sundresses and maxi styles. Read on to see the styles we covet for all of the hot days to come.
Mini dress with a slim waist and tie straps
Whether running errands or going to brunch, this strappy mini dress and matching scrunchie are perfect for the weekend. With such a great price, we suggest you take both the gingham version and the floral version for variation.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Two pieces in palm tree linen
You can’t go wrong with a cropped look this season. We love this two-piece set in white, which lends an elegant touch to an otherwise relaxed linen fabric.
Reformation
Maryann Tie Shoulder Dress
Stretch denim is the winner in this mod-style mini dress, which also features adorable bow ties at the shoulders to offset its clean look.
Jean Alice & Olivia
Satin-effect cutout dress
This sleek column dress features an adjustable side cutout and can easily go from day to night. If you are looking for a minimal and quick evening look, add a hit of one of these bold lip shades.
Zara
Striped cotton and silk-blend mini dress
The airy blend of cotton and silk will make this slip-on mini dress the one you’ll keep coming back to all summer. And the flattering square neckline and subtle embroidered stripes don’t hurt either.
King and Tuckfield
Bellamy mid-length dress
With its smocked top and ruffled skirt, this relaxed airy dress is as great for garden parties as it is for a Sunday stroll.
Loyal to the brand
X Browns 50 Acres Axi Dress
Is there anything better than a wispy white maxi that is easy to set up on a cool summer day? We thought no. Pair this relaxed maxi with chunky sandals or your favorite sneakers for a casual daytime look.
Totme
Denim mini dress
The all over eyelet embroidery and vintage style corset of this dress is cool with its mini hem and feminine skirt. To accentuate the sweetheart neckline, pair it with your favorite necklace or coin pendant.
For love and lemons
Ari mini dress
We cannot forget the delicate design of this carefree mini. The crochet top adds a nice contrast to the frayed hem, and the quarter sleeves are perfect for a breezy day.
Free people
Malibu mini dress
This ruffle dress is perfect for more than just a day at the beach. On the hottest days, this air-light mini will keep you cool and comfortable wherever your day takes you.
Daily practice by Anthropologie
Bandage Dress
If you are looking for something a little more daring, could we suggest this bandage dress from OPT? With its crossed straps, low back and cutout sides, this dress is where * barely there * and sophistication meet.
OPT
Pleated dress with smocked waist
The simple elegance of the pleated skirt and delicate straps make this dress a no-brainer. Just in case you haven’t completely sold out, its holy grail feature are the hidden pockets on both sides of the skirt.
J Crew
Theodora tea-length strapless dress
While we know it isn’t * austere * white, this scoop neck dress deserves just as much a spot as any of the others on this list. In our opinion, its practical and simple style is only enhanced by its all-over wildflower print.
G. Label
Peri ruffled cotton mini dress
Short and soft, this little dress is the epitome of summer comfort. The flowy fit is great for day or night, and the simple style will be timeless for summers to come.
Honorine
Bronte lace-trimmed organic cotton shirt dress
If your style leans more towards traditional taste, you will appreciate the relaxed fit and vintage look of this dress. But don’t be fooled; the simplistic silhouette is beautifully accented by an equally simple button placket and a slight pin hem.
Mimi prober
Anastasia dress
This classic maxi shirt dress is perfect for bringing some drama wherever you go this season with its nifty scalloped cape collar and delicate tie. Not only does it exude sophistication, but the fitted back will give you a send worth remembering.
Naya Réa
