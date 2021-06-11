The linen fabric was mainly used by the big brands for their collection of fashion clothes





MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / There is a good reason why popular fashion designers choose linen textiles to create their designs. According to fashion experts, linen has a distinct depth and texture in its fibers that make it look extremely trendy. From party wear and picnic wear to even formal wear, linen has taken over and deservedly has a moment. The fabric is gorgeous whether it’s a neutral or a bold color, and stays as fresh as new after years of use due to its durability. With use, the appearance of the fabric improves, which is surprisingly true. Antonino Aiello of 100% Capri, who has been in the business for 22 years, has taken his linen-based clothing brand to the next level and claims that wearing linen fabric is extremely beneficial as it has body-regulating properties. temperature and is comfortably soft. They’re breathable and won’t lose their shape or texture even after years of washing, in fact, they get softer and more skin-friendly over time. “Linen clothes are light and easy to dry, making them a better choice when traveling. Above all, they do not require ironing because the crumpled aspect is its highlight and above all it is also anti-microbial ”, explains Aiello. The demand for linen clothing has increased over time due to its properties and this is the reason why many top brands have come up with their line of linen fabric clothing. 100% Capri is also one of the brands that uses linen as the basis for its entire collection consisting of classic men’s shirts and casual holiday wear like Bermuda shorts, drawstring pants, t-shirts, women’s polo shirts. , accessories and children’s clothing. The brand’s founder, Aiello has been in business since 2000 and says the demand for linen clothing has grown steadily since that time. The impact of this fabric has been such that it has extended its brand to 18 stores around the world. He says: “There has been a significant increase of over 25% in linen consumption even during the pandemic compared to the early years, which makes us think of the vast potential for growth in the future.” The story continues About- 100% Capri is a premium fashion brand widely regarded as the best luxury linen brand in the world. Today, the brand owns retail stores internationally – from Bal Harbor boutiques in Miami to the Four Seasons hotel in Florence, Italy – and is creating summer fashion vogue in top vacation destinations. today’s glamor. CONTACT

100% Capricorn

Antonino Aiello

+ 390815322953

[email protected]

https://100capri.com SOURCE: 100% Capricorn See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/650866/Linen-Fabric-Has-Been-Used-Majorly-by-Big-Brands-for-Their-Fashion-Wear-Collection

