Colorado avalanche season ends disappointingly with Las Vegas loss – CBS Denver

LAS VEGAS (AP) Alex Pietrangelo scored his first playoff goal to break the tie late in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Stanley Cup semi-finals.

Nick Holden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier and Max Pacioretty also scored for Vegas, which has won four straight games in the series and will then face the Montreal Canadiens.

Marc-André Fleury stopped 30 shots and took fourth place all-time with 89 playoff wins.

Devin Toews, Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves for the Avalanche.

After shooting a peak of 45 shots in the playoffs, Pietrangelos ’46th attempt found the back of the net with 18 seconds left in the second after recovering a rebound from Alex Tuchs’ shot that took off the board bottom, and he sent the puck up the shelf to beat Grubauer and put Vegas forward 4-3.

That’s a bad average, Pietrangelo said with a smile of his 1 for 46 clip. Sometimes they all come in, sometimes none of them come in and you just keep putting yourself in a spot to score. You get the chances, the looks you want, and things will change eventually.

Of all the chances I had, I wouldn’t have guessed that this is the rebound I would have had.

The third period belonged to Fleury, who stopped 11 shots in the final period, including a Valeri Nichushkin receiving shot from the bottom of the circle to keep the 4-3 lead with about 14 minutes to go and keep the momentum going. in Vegas favor.

Colorado, which lost a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Games 1 and 2 at home, becomes the eighth consecutive Presidents Trophy winner to withdraw from the playoffs without qualifying for the Stanley Cup final.

Nobody wants to play just a good regular season and lose in the second round, Rantanen said. I know we all wanted to win, that’s what we wanted.

For Vegas, there were a lot of positives, starting with its depth. The Golden Knights had 20 skaters who scored at least one playoff point, including 12 with at least one goal against the Avalanche.

It’s the identity of this team that is our depth, DeBoer said. The guys took a break and then came back to the lineup… we had so many contributions from so many guys. The way the guys handled their absence and then their ability to come back and make a difference for us was critical. You don’t beat a team like Colorado without it. Were the sum of our parts. We don’t have that superstar power that they have.

The Golden Knights didn’t need it, with guys like Holden, Kolesar and Carrier also getting their first playoff goals.

Dream about playing in games like this, said Kolesar, one of the first players in the organization to take to the ice at the team’s very first training camp in 2017. Very happy to continue this trip .

The Avalanche did what they could to slow the trip to Vegas, as speedster Nathan MacKinnon took advantage of an early turnaround, rushed into the offensive zone with the puck and fed a searing Toews, who beat Fleury with a snipe just 23 seconds.

But an announced energetic crowd of 18,149 was rekindled when Holden fired a shot from the point and through Grubauer’s five holes, tying the game just 52 seconds later.

Karlsson landed a receiving shot between Grubauer’s skate and the post for his third goal and seventh in the series to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. From there, the teams traded goals until the game was tied at 3 before the Golden Knights took the lead in the final period to close the game.

