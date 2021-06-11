What should I wear to a funeral?

I unfortunately plan to attend the funerals of older family members, relatives and very close friends over the next few months with good weather and, most likely, in the fall and winter, related to Covid and no. Can you advise what to wear? I need to be prepared. Edith, New York. new York

It is indeed a sad situation, but I think more and more of us may experience it as vaccine advances allow us to come together again, not just for the celebrations, but for the mourning and commemoration group that was denied to us last year.

It may seem odd to worry about what to wear given the tragedy so many people have gone through, but dressing properly is a mark of respect for the person whose absence is marked and a way of honor his life.

And the funeral clothes are not as clear, in terms of the rules, as they once were. As all dress codes are gone, so is the funeral dress code. This is not one of those cases where you can ask the host, unless the host has actually specified a look. (This can happen if the deceased had a favorite color or clear requests. Hunter Thompson, for example, received fireworks at his funeral.)

Wearing dark, predominantly black colors during funerals has been a tradition in the West since the Romans, according to a number of funeral homes that post advice online, but black really became part of the culture when Queen Victoria adopted weeds from her widow after Prince Albert’s death in 1861.