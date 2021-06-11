Fashion
Half of UK fast fashion is made from new Quartz plastic
Nearly half of the items for sale on the websites of UK fast-fashion companies, including Asos and Boohoo, were made entirely from new materials as opposed to recycled plastic materials, according to a new study.
This figure rises to 80% if we consider the share of clothing containing a certain amount of virgin plastic fibers, which are often mixed with other materials such as cotton or wool.
The study (pdf), which has analyzed more than 10,000 clothing items, is from the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, or RSA, a London-based organization that seeks solutions to social problems. He said in the report that he had studied the impact of fast fashion, a topic that has come under increasing scrutiny as awareness of the industry’s far-reaching effects on the environment continues to grow.
Synthetic fibers such as polyester, an industry staple, the increasing volume of which is frequently cited as a cause for concern, are essentially a form of plastic. They tend to be cheap and can’t always offer performance benefits like durability or elasticity which is why they have become so important in clothing. Other popular synthetics include nylon, acrylic, and polyamide.
But they’re all made from fossil fuels, making them dependent on a carbon-emitting industry. They don’t biodegrade and release microfibers that pollute the world’s oceans and even the air. A recent study by Nature Conservancy in partnership with Bain & Company warned that the mere production of synthetic materials creates microfiber pollution. For around 500 synthetic t-shirts, a t-shirt worth fiber (pdf) gets lost in the environment, he concluded. The problem of microfiber pollution has made synthetics even more suspect to sustainability advocates, although natural fibers carry their own significant environmental footprint.
New polyester versus recycled
Over the course of a few weeks in May, RSA looked specifically at women’s clothing on the websites of Asos, Missguided, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing, which Boohoo owns. Companies are known for their lightning-fast production and low costs. He chose a balance of items in different product categories and assumed that all fabrics not labeled as recycled were made from virgin materials. The clothes were inundated with new synthetics, according to the report.
The finding also indicates that companies have been slow to embrace recycled fibers, which RSA says contradicts their sustainability promises.
In statements at the BBC, the companies said they felt they had made progress on these issues, but recognized that there was still work to be done. Missguided stressed its commitment to ensuring that 10% of its products use recycled fibers by the end of the year and 25% by the end of 2022. Boohoo plans (pdf) to make all of its polyester and cotton recycled or more sustainable by 2025. Asos has challenged reports characterizing it as a fast fashion retailer producing disposable clothing.
Many fashion companies have made a commitment in recent years to increasing their use of sustainable materials, a term that has no formal definition and gets used to it in various ways. However, it is not clear that recycled synthetic materials are much better for the environment.
While it’s true that they don’t use virgin resources, they have their own issues. Businesses can boast about keeping plastic waste such as discarded bottles out of landfills by turning them into new clothes, but they can compete for this plastic with consumer packaged goods companies who would otherwise use it for packaging. And once the plastic is turned into textiles, the technology and the infrastructure does not currently exist to recycle it on a large scale. Instead of being reused again, it always goes to landfill.
Despite this, the RSA analysis shows how much fast fashion has become dependent on synthetic materials and blends. Blended fabrics are a particular problem because the different fibers have to be separated for recycling and there is currently no way to do this on a large scale either. We are not calling for the eradication of any new plastic from clothing, RSA said. But cheap, disposable items, likely destined for landfill, are bad for the environment.
