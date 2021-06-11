Houston’s top fashion influencers take a look at how to dress for our hot and humid summer





We’ve had a tough year with success, and this summer we’re celebrating – away from home, of course.

But summer in Houston means more heat and more humidity – so how do you prepare for Houston’s (arguably) most intense season?

WHERE TO DINNER: Houston Restaurants Among Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas As we move into our spring cleaning phases with summer approaching, Houston stylists have some tips for looking your best. 1. Frankie Bleau, digital designer and luxury stylist Style pro tip: For men, Bleau recommends getting rid of winter diapers.

“Accessorize! Layer these chains, stack these rings, experiment with bracelets and watches, play with different prints on shorts, ”says Bleau. First and foremost, Bleau says guys should avoid “too small and too tight” white T-shirts. “My girlfriends talk about you,” he jokes. For the ladies, this summer’s theme is simply having fun. “The details are what matters in these seasons. Jewelry, nail and toe colors / designs, hairstyles, makeup… it all counts! Summer is all about showcasing, so let’s give the cameras something to see. Oversized t-shirt dresses and funky sneakers, monochrome two-piece sets, cutout one-piece dresses and fitted jumpsuits – they work wonders for any body type, ”says Bleau. 2. Cash McIntosh, fashion designer and fashion designer Style pro tip: The stylist and creative tells Chron to stay the course this summer. “Guys, it’s imperative to look cool, but also to stay cool this summer. Pieces like silk bowling tops, bob hats and sunglasses with polarized lenses are the way to go. this summer, ”McIntosh says. “Silk bowling shirts will give your fit the luxurious touch you need to stand out, but also keep you cool.” He also mentions that “shorts that go above the knee and Suicoke slides are also ways to keep it cool.” McIntosh recommends wearing bright colors because they reflect light, as opposed to dark colors which absorb heat. “ 3. Devon Harvey, fashion influencer Syle pro tip: Harvey says for the summer in Houston, don’t overthink it – simplicity is key. “Don’t think about dressing too much, because it’s really hot in Houston,” Harvey jokes. “The simpler, the better.” HOUSTON STREETWEAR: Here are 7 Houston-based brands bringing back streetwear culture 4. Lauren Ashley Ward, Wardrobe Curator and Ecommerce Model Style pro tip: Still coming out of the ripped house, Ward offers up his secret weapon to keeping your face up in the humidity of Houston. “Houston is about to have one of the hottest summers yet! Some days I’m on the set for nine hours outside, so naturally you can imagine the discomfort of modeling. in index weather of 100 degrees with a glamorous face, ”Ward explains. “I found a lifeline, BLOTTING PAPER. Blotting paper is a small sheet of magic paper that soaks up oil on your face but leaves makeup! Your pouch this summer.” 5. Tai Bowen, Fashion Designer, Owner of White Flag Clothing Style pro tip: One of Houston’s hottest moms is keeping her comfy and feminine for the summer months. Bowen says less is always more, especially in Houston weather. For the ladies, Bowen recommends “the lightweight chiffon fabric” this summer.











