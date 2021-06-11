Connect with us

Boots for the summer? Lily Aldridge, Adut Akech and many more argue for

Sandal season is in full swing, but some of the most stylish celebs zigzag as everyone zigzags. Instead of the tried and true sandal /dress combo, summer dresses and boot outfits populated the street style images. Turns out, you don’t have to wait until fall to wear these combat boots.

Just a day ago Lily aldridge posted a photo on Instagram showing a gorgeous floral the dress and a pair of classic beige suede ankle boots. Model companion Adut Akech seems to like the contrast too. Her take on the winning outfit included a red mini dress and Pradas Ultra-popular combat boots. And it’s not just the models who love the dual look. Katie holmes and Diane kruger are also on board. Every woman has a very distinct sense of style, but their looks all prove that summer dresses and booty outfits are a smart alternative when you want to avoid open toes. Read on to see exactly how each star brings the chic pairing to life.

<cite class=Photo: Courtesy of @LilyAldridge“Src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1ZSulvj5gFWnwVPR5fd3ZA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMDUuMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM-zu/ res / 1.2 / 2jiDXyTnyNZtm8MOTTXyDg– ~ B / aD0xMzU2O3c9MTA4MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https://media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/e3c9f71ebca9b929017aad73044689b9 “/>

Photo: Courtesy of @LilyAldridge

Lily aldridge

Give all your floral dresses a whole new vibe by donning a pair of ankle boots like Aldridge.

Madewell Lucie Smocked Button Front Midi Dress

$ 138.00, MADEWELL

BUY NOW

Everlane The Glove Boot

$ 115.00, EVERLANE

BUY NOW

<h1 class=EXCLUSIVE: Diane Kruger has her hands full as she transports coffee for two to New York

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/HeyPuihXARS_SJdnKYV3KA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yuug/res/ /1.2/X8QIWDpNu1363Zhn0HDrtA–~B/aD0zNjAwO3c9MjQwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/00092766e7faa127d87bec2722f>

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/HeyPuihXARS_SJdnKYV3KA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/httk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/httpuihXARS_SJdnKYV3KA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/httk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/httk2MDtoPTE0NDA/uu0NcHjDOD02Qres ~/uu0NjHjDOD02Qres ~ – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/00092766e7faa127d87b2722f93034ec “class =” caas-img “/>

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News

Diane kruger

Follow Kruger’s lead and give flowery dresses a cool touch with a pair of cutout boots.

Reformation Deven floral-print mini dress

$ 180.00, NET-A-PORTER

BUY NOW

Chlo Rylee boots

$ 1390.00, CHLO

BUY NOW

<h1 class=Summer dress and boots outfit Adut Akech

Photo: Courtesy of DAdutAkech“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pnat_nO5C9Z4HAVm6A2phA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk1NC4zMDI2NzA2/s4zMDI2NzA2/s 1.2 / ebvvjFkgghl2xSqmKZ0lzA– ~ B / aD0xMzQwO3c9MTM0ODthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/2f3b8f44628216320bc077ef0c /

Photo: Courtesy of DAdutAkech“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/pnat_nO5C9Z4HAVm6A2phA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk1NC4zMDI2NzA2MjMxNDU/u. B / aD0xMzQwO3c9MTM0ODthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/2f3b8f446282163290c077ef0c0bc453 “class =” caas-img “/>

Adut Akech

Reinforce a mini dress day or night with a chunky pair of combat boots, similar to the Akechs Prada style.

dress gathered on the side PAROSH

$ 396.00, FARFETCH

BUY NOW

Prada mini combat boot bag

$ 1,420.00, NORDSTROM

BUY NOW

<h1 class=EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes is seen in a plaid dress and boots in NYC

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uNTo49LZySSj6s.iv8RR_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.uyimg.com res / 1.2 / m_VCdqpGX8gyaGQg_N8dzQ– ~ B / aD0zODc5O3c9MjU4NjthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/1a68e694ea013bd9f282a

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uNTo49LZySSj6s.iv8RR_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/resapi/api/ / – ~ B / aD0zODc5O3c9MjU4NjthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/1a68e694ea0bd9f22a631354cd3382eb “class =” caas-img “/>

Photo: Courtesy of Splash News

Katie holmes

Refresh these plaid dresses and anchor them with a stunning pair of classic brown boots.

Raquel APC Linen Shirt Dress

$ 410.00, MATCHESFASHION.COM

BUY NOW

Chlo Diane Harness Leather Combat Boots

$ 1,075.00, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

BUY NOW

<h1 class=Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – May 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/JdLeltvKWxZkZNfynYkE4Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMzcuNDIyMDMDM3.com/NDIyMDM3.com/NDIyMDM3.com/N res / 1.2 / O0vcbHgT0dVaRWNIL3pSpQ– ~ B / aD0zMTAwO3c9MjQwNTthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/1c19a308dd1fab9efdd30/56>

Photo: Getty Images“Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/JdLeltvKWxZkZNfynYkE4Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMzcuNDIyMDM3NDIyMDM3NA-yim/.:// – ~ B / aD0zMTAwO3c9MjQwNTthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs. com / en / vogue_137 / 1c19a308dd1fdcdd305ba7f35ab9e64b “class =” caas-img “/>

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall jenner

If anyone can breathe new life into an LBD, it’s Kendall Jenner. Take notes and try wearing yours with a western bootie.

Bardot Exposed Back Babydoll

$ 139.00, NORDSTROM

BUY NOW

Ganni leather western ankle boots

$ 495.00, MYTHERESIS

BUY NOW

<h1 class=Celebrity Sightings in New York City – June 02, 2021

Photo: Getty Images“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eWBZwg7aZtp.NjzUlfcR2Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE3MTUuNDPSY3OT/. api / res / 1.2 / T0r94.CKyeDDLyM254wyug– ~ B / aD0xNDUxO3c9ODEyO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/6b9e06ff0ec07ddf20dc892dc92

Photo: Getty Images“Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eWBZwg7aZtp.NjzUlfcR2Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE3MTUuNDY3OTgwMjk/1.2u/https://gs.pi T0r94.CKyeDDLyM254wyug– ~ B / aD0xNDUxO3c9ODEyO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https://media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/6b9e06ff8c143f19cdc92dfe7d0208dimg”class”/>caas-

Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shayk

For maximum freshness, take these monochrome looks to the next level with a leather on leather look.

Nanushka Ernie Ruched Vegan Leather Mini Dress

$ 445.00, NET-A-PORTER

BUY NOW

Escape Boot Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon

$ 896.00, TAMARA MELLON

BUY NOW

Watch now: Vogue videos.

Originally appeared on Vogue



