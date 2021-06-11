Fashion
Boots for the summer? Lily Aldridge, Adut Akech and many more argue for
Sandal season is in full swing, but some of the most stylish celebs zigzag as everyone zigzags. Instead of the tried and true sandal /dress combo, summer dresses and boot outfits populated the street style images. Turns out, you don’t have to wait until fall to wear these combat boots.
Just a day ago Lily aldridge posted a photo on Instagram showing a gorgeous floral the dress and a pair of classic beige suede ankle boots. Model companion Adut Akech seems to like the contrast too. Her take on the winning outfit included a red mini dress and Pradas Ultra-popular combat boots. And it’s not just the models who love the dual look. Katie holmes and Diane kruger are also on board. Every woman has a very distinct sense of style, but their looks all prove that summer dresses and booty outfits are a smart alternative when you want to avoid open toes. Read on to see exactly how each star brings the chic pairing to life.
Lily aldridge
Give all your floral dresses a whole new vibe by donning a pair of ankle boots like Aldridge.
Madewell Lucie Smocked Button Front Midi Dress
$ 138.00, MADEWELL
Everlane The Glove Boot
$ 115.00, EVERLANE
Diane kruger
Follow Kruger’s lead and give flowery dresses a cool touch with a pair of cutout boots.
Reformation Deven floral-print mini dress
$ 180.00, NET-A-PORTER
Chlo Rylee boots
$ 1390.00, CHLO
Adut Akech
Reinforce a mini dress day or night with a chunky pair of combat boots, similar to the Akechs Prada style.
dress gathered on the side PAROSH
$ 396.00, FARFETCH
Prada mini combat boot bag
$ 1,420.00, NORDSTROM
Katie holmes
Refresh these plaid dresses and anchor them with a stunning pair of classic brown boots.
Raquel APC Linen Shirt Dress
$ 410.00, MATCHESFASHION.COM
Chlo Diane Harness Leather Combat Boots
$ 1,075.00, SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
Kendall jenner
If anyone can breathe new life into an LBD, it’s Kendall Jenner. Take notes and try wearing yours with a western bootie.
Bardot Exposed Back Babydoll
$ 139.00, NORDSTROM
Ganni leather western ankle boots
$ 495.00, MYTHERESIS
Irina Shayk
For maximum freshness, take these monochrome looks to the next level with a leather on leather look.
Nanushka Ernie Ruched Vegan Leather Mini Dress
$ 445.00, NET-A-PORTER
Escape Boot Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon
$ 896.00, TAMARA MELLON
Originally appeared on Vogue
