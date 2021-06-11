Wilmok offers sustainable menswear with its premium handmade Italian ties at breakthrough prices





Wilmok has created a name for sustainable fashion, offering luxury handmade ties from recycled plastic! Italy – In the recent past, the world has witnessed a gradual shift in sustainable fashion. However, when it comes to menswear, a lot of people still seem to be struggling. Often times, men find it difficult to source the perfect outfits, ties, shoes, and other items that suit their style, last a long time, and are durable. Whether it’s accessories, shoes or jackets, investing in good quality durable clothing is always a good choice for individual style and also for the environment in the long run. However, sustainable fashion choices are still limited for men, especially for accessories. But do not worry. Wilmok brings the ultimate Sustainable men’s fashion, offering high-end accessories that enhance men’s style and give them a dapper look. Wilmok is proud to be the first and only brand to manufacture the 100% Ultimate Handmade Italian ties, made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. The ties are designed keeping in mind the current trends and the latest fashion styles. Wilmok understands that every year tons of clothes end up in landfills without being fully used. This puts a strain on the investment, damages the environment and generates more waste that could have been better used. the Luxury fashion made from recycled plastic by Wilmok lasts a lifetime and provides a luxurious experience for men, with each tie recycling around 3.5 plastic bottles. What’s more impressive about Wilmok is its mission to create these unique accessories at revolutionary prices while helping underprivileged children achieve their dreams. The company’s vision of creating sustainable fashion, supporting environmental and community causes, and providing men with quality products at affordable prices sets the company apart from other fashion brands. “After years of research, we created the first and only 100% recycled plastic tie (GRS certified). ” Wilmok believes in providing innovative solutions that create a win-win situation for the brand, its customers and the community. Handmade Italian ties are available in different colors, designs and types for all styles and fashion trends. Whether it’s extremely rare Shantung ties from Como or Grenadine / Garza ties that define the style, Wilmok offers it all. In addition, Wilmok has partnered with Food for Life Nepal (FFLN) to reduce hunger. So, each tie purchased by the customer goes to provide a week’s worth of food for the underprivileged child, creating a positive change in the lives of thousands of young children. To sum up, Wilmok’s sustainable menswear offers an all-in-one solution to finding the perfect luxury ties while simultaneously contributing to better and healthy communities for the future. “Very high quality tie and, they included a sleeve to compensate for a slight delay in shipping!” About the company:

Wilmok is an Italian brand that deals with sustainable menswear. The company offers luxury handmade ties from recycled plastic. All of its premium products are durable, affordable and long lasting. Media contact

Company Name: Wilmok

Contact person: Darryll Wilson

E-mail: Send an email

Country: Italy

Website: www.wilmok.com

