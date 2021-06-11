Celebrity Merchandise Enter New Era as Celebs Sell Clothes | Fashion





Celebrity merchandise has entered a new era of personalization with pop and reality stars selling the shirts on their backs, in an effort to accommodate Gen Z consumers who buy their clothes from opportunity online. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, currently topping the singles and albums charts, announced the SOURshop, a microsite on the Depop resale site. The store has plenty of now-out-of-print clothes Rodrigo wore in his music videos for his Drivers License, Good 4 U and Deja Vu singles, including silk scarves, creeper platform boots and romper jumpsuits. When Etsy bought the resale site last month, CEO Josh Silverman called it a resale home for Gen Z consumers, noting that 90% of its consumers are under 26. glory via TikTok. Likewise A $ AP Rocky, named darling of rap fashion by GQ, has teamed up with the controversial Klarna site (of which he is a shareholder) which targets Generation Z and Generation Y with their buy-it-now, later payment options to sell clothing selected by the rapper. The site, which promises to drop your lockdown look and get slick again, features clothing chosen by rapper Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi, Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger. Prices range from 11 to over 2,800. It was the Kardashian-Jenner family that started the trend of monetizing copiers. Their online store Kardashian toilet opened in October 2019, offering clothing worn by the clan (including Gucci mink coats, Kris Jenners lingerie, and vintage gold Versace leggings, all for tens of thousands of dollars, plus accessories for 17 ). According to WWD, the company has achieved 9,000 sales and will open its first brick and mortar store in Las Vegas later this month. Other reality TV stars, including Stacey Dooley, have followed suit. She partnered with the website HURR to rent some of her outfits. Part of the success of these sites is Gen Z’s commitment to buying in a more sustainable way. Eighty-one percent of 16-24 year olds say buying second-hand items has become more common over the past year, says Emma Grant, manager of pre-liked items at eBay. Three hundred and sixty degree merchandising is a big deal with Netflix announcing a branded store offering items related to his shows. The attraction for fans is getting closer to their idols. It brought them closer to knowing that they can afford something that an artist they personally idolized has touched, says Darren Julien, owner of the Juliens auction house, which deals exclusively with products related to celebrities. With many artists now selling some of their personal items, it has given fans something new to covet and collect. Growing up in the age of monetized dating, Gen Z has raised expectations about what a commodity should look like. With more and more celebrities keen to personalize items, this makes a normal unsigned item or merchandise less appealing, Julien explains.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos