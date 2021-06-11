Fashion
40% off shoes, clothing and accessories – Footwear News
Sale for Puma Friends and Family is back.
Until June 14, the German sports brand is offering 40% off a selection of full-priced items, as well as an additional 30% selection on sale styles. You can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, clothing, accessories and more. Just enter the promotional code FFPUMA21 at checkout to receive the offer.
To make the deal even better, you can get free shipping when you spend $ 50 or more.
The brand has been popular for years, worn by nearly every celebrity, from Selena Gomez to Jay-Z. Rhianna was even appointed Creative Director in 2014.
Whether it’s your first time adding Puma to your wardrobe or just wanting a new piece or two, now is the perfect time to buy the athletic brand.
Coming soon, scroll down for our favorite picks for men on sale.
Future Rider summer sneakers
Puma Future Rider Summer the running shoe is reborn with playful colors. This pair features a fresh color scheme and translucent TPU shaping band covering the mesh and nylon upper with suede overlays.
Men’s RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Trainers
the Men’s RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Trainers takes the RS signature to third power with its super comfortable and breathable air mesh upper and pops of vibrant color.
Men’s RS-X INTL Game Trainers
The classic Men’s RS-X INTL Game Trainers got an upgrade this season with vibrant colors of international flags. The company considered creating a look that celebrates how the power of sport unites the world.
Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive sneakers
A superb vintage street sneaker, the Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archives is a reissue of the iconic prototype that Ralph Sampson played basketball in when he signed with Puma in 1983.
Multicolor Men’s Polo Shirt Cloudspun
Stay cool (both literally and metaphorically) in Puma Cloudspun men’s polo shirt multicolor. It’s four-way stretch and wicks moisture to keep you comfortable on the green or at brunch.
RS-X Toys sneakers for men
Featuring a design inspired by collectible vinyl toys, the RS-X Toys sneakers for men celebrates the reinvention of toys in and beyond sneaker culture.
90s RS-X sneakers
One of the newest members of the RS collection, the 90s RS-X sneakers offer a voluminous silhouette with a mesh upper and leather overlays.
Men’s OffBeat Track Shorts
Puma OffBeat Men’s Track Shorts are an everyday staple, including a soft French terry cotton blend, subtle graphic piping and archival branded embroidery details.
Softride Men’s Slides
Complete with a soft molded sole and synthetic leather upper, Puma Softride Men’s Slides will keep you stylish and comfortable.
Men’s streetwear graphic t-shirt
Add a bold color to your look with the Men’s streetwear graphic t-shirt.
