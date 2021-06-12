Fashion
Plus size mannequin promotes body positivity through fitness and fashion
Katrina Tijerina is a TIC Tac and Instagram influencer. She loves fitness and plus size fashion.
I’m a plus size model and body positivity activist, ”Tijerina said. “I love to encourage women to live their best and most authentic lives through everything they do.
She says her followers really grew after posting fitness videos on TikTok.
It’s about doing something you love, moving your body, celebrating whatever it can do and I really love that when people come to my platform they see that and they see a tall body doing exercises they usually don’t see.
Body positivity has become a recent welcome trend on social media, different from what we’ve seen in the past.
Media and social networks have told us that only one type of beauty is the right type of beauty so often you see young girls and women constantly striving to achieve something that they just simply aren’t. not designed to be, ”Tijerina said. “And body positivity, body neutrality, body acceptance, whatever term you want to use, because it encourages women to find the beauty and uniqueness that they have for themselves.
Tijerina says there is a big aspect to mental health and that she is a big believer in therapy to help overcome the obstacles we face in having confidence in our own skin.
Alice West-Goers is a clinical social worker and licensed therapist. She says she talks about body positivity with her clients.
To appear in the world and see people criticizing you for your body is really a challenge, ”said West-Goers. “It’s important to come out into society and feel valued.
West-Goers says she teaches her clients to practice positive affirmations by remembering the great things their bodies can do. She says influencers like Tijerina are a big help in letting people see body image in a different light.
When you’re struggling with low self-esteem, it can escalate into depression and anxiety and maybe other self-destructive, self-loathing behaviors, and so I think it’s important to be able to watch these platforms. social media and see people looking like you, says West-Goers.
Tijerina says the company has come a long way in just a few decades. Growing up, she said she couldn’t wear brands that she really liked because they didn’t offer her her size.
Did one of my followers comment and say, so are you telling me all my childhood trauma that I had of not being able to fit into this brand is now gone? And I was like yes, it kind of is, ”Tijerina said.
However, she says there is still room for growth.
One of the things in particular that I would like more brands to do is that when they upgrade to plus size, I don’t want this to be only available online, I want it to be available in stores, just like for someone with a straight body.
No matter your shape, size or ability, Tijerina wants everyone to know your body is beautiful. And if you’re having trouble building confidence, she suggests looking inside first.
Maybe you think that you are a very intelligent person, or that you think that you are nice or that you like the types of relationships that you have, ”Tijerina said.
“Start small with things that are personal about you. And then choose things about your body in particular that you like. So maybe I like my smile, I think I have a lot of energy and charisma, and telling yourself that each day just helps a little more to keep getting that confident vibe that you may be looking for in yourself.
