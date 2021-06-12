18 best gorgeous and comfortable maternity bridesmaid dresses 2021

Lulus / ASOS / Show me your mumu

So you are looking for a maternity bridesmaid dress. Lucky for you, you’ve come to the right place! It is always an honor to be invited to be a bridesmaid for someone’s wedding, whether that person is a close family member or a friend. That being said, the role of bridesmaid is a big responsibility. Not only are you tasked with standing next to the bride on her wedding day as she tells the love of her life, but you also have to play the part which means buying a beautiful bridesmaid dress as well. as shoes and accessories to take away. with.

In a normal setting, that’s a lot to prepare, but playing the bridesmaid while you wait makes things a bit trickier. No matter where you are in your pregnancy, whether it’s the first or third trimester, anticipating what you will look and feel on the bride’s wedding day can be a bit tricky, as can finding the right dress for you. will adapt to your growing baby and your potentially nauseous condition. (thank you, morning sickness).

The good news: There are more options than ever for shopping for bridesmaid dresses and so many flattering and indulgent styles and cuts that you are almost guaranteed to find something you love and something you love. , you and your baby.

Here are some of the best maternity bridesmaid dresses that will flatter you no matter where you are in your pregnancy.

Best Maternity Bridesmaid Dresses

Glitter makes the world go round. Especially at a wedding. This shade of taupe blush is feminine, pretty, and goes with just about anything, making it a popular bridesmaid dress color that you can pair with any color scheme the bride chooses! With its t-shirt top and V-neck, it is both casual and sexy, and its flowing skirt is pure magic. (And breathable too.) $ 109 AT ASOS

This maternity dress can easily be worn as a bridesmaid dress to provide maximum comfort and flattering style for a mom-to-be. It is made from a rayon and spandex material which is stretchy and soft and is available in a wide range of sizes from small to extra large. Plus, with over 40 colors and prints to choose from, you really can’t go wrong. $ 37.95 AT AMAZON





If you’re a plus size mom-to-be, you’re looking for a special dress that flatters all of your curves, including your latest addition. This dress, available in 16 different colors, features a double V-neck, short ruffle sleeves, a wrap front, and an empire waist so it sits just above your stomach for a complementary fit. $ 54.99 AT AMAZON





This off-the-shoulder maternity dress is longer than the floor, with a slim fit that flatters both your baby’s tummy and the rest of your figure. It’s available in 14 different colors to match almost any wedding palette and is so affordable, it’s unbeatable. $ 31.99 AT AMAZON

While not necessarily a maternity dress or even a full-fledged bridesmaid dress, this long cocktail dress works well. It comes in 14 different shades and is made from high quality polyester and spandex, which is both lightweight and should keep you comfortable. It is also available in sizes ranging from X-Small to 4X-Large Plus. $ 49.95 AT AMAZON





Floral prints and weddings go hand in hand, which is why we love this blush floral number. It’s an off-the-shoulder style, but with a strap, so you don’t have to worry about your wardrobe malfunctioning. The skater skirt is airy, as is the high quality polyester material. $ 50 AT ASOS





With over 3,000 4-star ratings, it’s clear this maternity dress will be a crowd pleaser. It’s made from a comfortable yet flattering polyester-spandex material and features an off-the-shoulder fit that’s feminine without being overly revealing (it’s not so revealing is bad, it’s totally your style!) . It is available in 19 different colors and prints. $ 41.95 AT AMAZON

If you’re not looking for anything fancy, this simple maxi dress can work wonders as a bridesmaid dress for someone waiting. It fits so many sizes and shapes, and ranges from small to 3X-Large. It’s also available in 38 (yes, really) different colors and prints to match the color scheme the bride has in mind. $ 35.99 AT AMAZON





This maternity maxi dress is an ideal choice for a bridesmaid dress. It is made up of a floral lace top and a flowy chiffon bottom that drapes beautifully over a growing baby bump. While not available in as many colors as some other bridesmaid dresses, it does offer six shades of light blue, pink, navy blue, purple, red, and white. $ 34.99 AT AMAZON





Since most bridesmaid dresses are long, it’s hard to find one that will keep you cool on a hot summer day, especially if you’re pregnant. This one does a great job thanks to its sleeveless fit and rayon-elastane fabric. It’s also available in multiple colors and provides size measurements so you can be sure you’re picking the right one. $ 32.99 AT AMAZON

You just can’t strike the sleek silhouette in this Empire Maxi Dress from Show Me Your Mumu. It offers all the coverage a mom-to-be could ask for and gently cradles a growing baby bump with the touch of a soft, springy empire band. It comes in tons of gorgeous shades and comes in sizes XXS to 3X. $ 188 SHOW ME YOUR MUMU





Simple, yes. But it does mean that it will be easier to match it with the other bridesmaids and you can easily accessorize it. This classic maxi dress is available in 34 different colors, is made of polyester and comes with spaghetti straps. Our favorite detail is the sweetheart neckline and vintage bow at the waist that highlights your tummy. $ 221 A DESSY





The off-the-shoulder short sleeves of this gorgeous full-length bridesmaid dress distract from your growing baby, which some expectant moms may appreciate. You can choose to have it in an extra long length if you are on the larger side and can choose from one of 20 different shades. $ 290 IN AMSALE

If you’re comfortable spending a little extra on a super flattering bridesmaid dress made with high quality lace, consider this maternity dress from Tiffany Rose. It features a scalloped surplice collar and sheer cap sleeves. The only downside is that it only exists in one color: dark navy blue. $ 425 AT NORDSTROM





This plus size bridesmaid dress is perfect for a mom-to-be with its empire waist and flattering polyester material. The deep v-neckline doesn’t drop too low and the waist ties up so you can easily adjust the fit. Sizes range from 14 plus to 26 plus. $ 29.99 AT AMAZON





Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you don’t feel sexy in your bridesmaid dress. This one, designed for maternity photoshoots, largely combats the stigmatization of matrons. With a deep v-neckline and empire waist, this dress is super flattering for expectant moms. It is made of a lightweight material that is both breathable and sweat-wicking which is a huge plus and it comes in 13 different colors. $ 33.99 AT AMAZON

If you are looking for a maternity bridesmaid dress that you can wear long after the wedding, this is a great option. It comes in 19 different colors and prints, all in the same color block style which is super flattering for a growing tummy, and comes in sizes from small to extra large. $ 37.95 AT AMAZON





You may be familiar with this women’s fashion site, which recently added bridesmaid dresses to their repertoire. With universal colors, textures and fits, Lulus is a wonderful, cost-effective option for bridesmaids who want to look chic but also want to wear their dress again for another occasion, says Kylie Carlson, owner of The Marriage Academy. This dress flatters many figures, with its sweetheart neckline and pleated, layered bodice. And, because it’s well placed and high on the waist, it can easily accommodate a baby bump in the first or second trimester. $ 88 AT LULUS

