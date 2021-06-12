Yes! Men: how NBA announcers inspire their successors

In the second quarter of Tuesday’s Jazz-Clippers game, Ian Eagle unveiled a signature move. Utah forward Bojan Bogdanovic stole a pass, caught the ball in the corner and emptied a 3. Bog-and-ovic! Eagle said on TNT.

Then Eagle stopped. He waited for a split second, like a gunman trying to get a defender off the ground, before saying: A steal and a triple! This little break doesn’t seem like much. Few people have probably noticed it. But in the parlance of sports advertisers, it’s like listening to a Rolling Stones song and hearing Chuck Berry. Eagle learned to take a break like this from Marv Albert.

Albert Pause has been part of the NBA soundtrack for 30 years. If you listen to a lot of his good calls, Eagle says, he has a moment where he waits and then delivers. When Michael Jordan changed hands in mid-flight in the 1991 final Albert said: Oh, what a spectacular shot from Michael Jordan! As a young announcer, Eagle believed the hiatus gave Albert a unique rhythm and left you hanging on his words. You anticipate the next part of the call, says Eagle. On Tuesday it had exactly the same effect.

Last month Albert announced he would retire at the end of the season. Yes! will no longer be. But a sound of announcer, like a musician, has a way of staying. Calls from Eagles and Mike Breens will carry some notes from Albert, just as Alberts will carry notes from his mentor, Marty Glickman. It is not an imitation. It’s an essence, says Eagle. It’s an exhilarating way to listen to the playoffs. If you know what to listen to, you can hear notes that date back to the birth of the NBA announced in the 1940s.

Sports advertisers have always been spiritual mediums for the dead or the deceased. Pat Summerall spoke in the pinched style of Ray Scott, his former CBS partner. In his early years, Joe Buck channeled Summerall was so bad that Buck had to perform a self-exorcism. When ESPN’s Joe Tessitore says the word partner at a soccer game, you can imagine a smile spreading across Brent Musburger’s face. But NBA sounds have the most obvious provenance.

In the 1950s, a lot of people wanted to speak like Marty Glickman. Glickman was the biggest basketball announcer in the world, that is, in New York. Glickman started calling the Knicks games in 1946, the franchise’s first year. He rolled his eyes when he heard a moonlit baseball announcer block a layup. There was no technique, no attempt to catch the rhythm and flow of a game, Glickman wrote. I decided that I would be the basketball announcer.

As a teenager living in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, Albert was in the grip of Glickman. Albert worked as a Knicks ball collector. He was so shy that he surprised Glickman when he told him he wanted to be a presenter. Glickman gave him a job. I worked for him when I was in high school, says Albert. I was actually his writer. Sometimes he would sit next to Glickman during games, listening to his sound as he handed him commercials to read.

When you start playing the game, Eagle tells me, you open up with a blank canvas and instinctively try to figure out your process. A lot of times your default mode is, OK, well, what have I heard a lot in my life?

The voice Albert had heard a lot was that of Glickmans. I started talking like Marty because I was so around him, says Albert. I answered the phone like him.

Albert followed Glickman’s path to Syracuse. When Albert replaced Glickman on a Knicks radio show at age 21, he produced what amounted to a bad impression of the master. Like Glickman later observedOne of the problems with Marv was that he sounded like me.

By the time Albert became the Knicks’ radio announcer, he traded in imitation for his own unique style: the stubborn New York accent; the fanboy wonders when he saw a magic trick like Jordans; the long indent style of play by play. (Heres Durant. Putt shots. Crossover on Giannisand hits!) The style would make Albert, as Breen declared during the Lakers-Warriors gameplay, the greatest basketball announcer of all time. (In 1997, Albert pleaded guilty to assault and battery and was fired by NBC the same year. He was rehired by the network in 1999.)

Alberts’ announcement still carries a bit of Glickman’s spirit. I would say elements and maybe an emphasis on details on some things, said Albert.

You can hear it when Albert calls a basket done. Glickman loved to say Swish! During Game 2 of the Nets-Bucks series, Albert said, Irvingyes! One-syllable slogans have different origins. (Glickman heard two Knicks players use Swish !; Yes! Came from NBA referee Sid Borgia.) But these are almost perfect echoes. They are useful for the same reasons.

Glickman felt he could get a one-syllable word like Swish! or ! out of his mouth before being drowned by the roaring crowd. As Glickman and Albert switched from radio to television, their slogans became quick recognitions of what everyone at home could already see: the ball went through the hoop.

Another way to hear Glickman in Albert is how he describes movement on a basketball court. In the early days of radio basketball, some announcers would tick off player names when passing the ball around. It was quite unnecessary for the listeners. Glickman’s inspiration was to add geography to tell listeners or the ball was going, not just to whom.

He had the nomenclature, said Albert. Right corner, straight baseline, throw it at the top of the key. What type of shot is it? Is it a sweater? One-handed race? In his day, was that a stopped shot? This beat-to-beat description is less important on television. Although, as Albert said in an HBO documentary on Glickman, he listened to Glickman tapes before calling it a radio football game well into the 2000s.

The final note you can hear is more like a moral value. Even as Glickman called games for the Knicks, Giants and Jets, he rejected Homeism. You can’t go wrong with making an unbiased show, Glickman wrote.

Albert took one more step. His play-by-play was distinguished by its journalistic and even critical character. When Albert called up the Knicks games for MSG Network, Jeff Van Gundy (savor the irony) complained about him. In 1991, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause gave an interview to NBC about Toni Kukoc. Afterwards, Albert told the audience that Bulls players weren’t keen on playing with Kukoc no matter what Krause said. Albert couldn’t get away with this, Sam Smith cited Krause as thinking in Jordan’s rules. Hed pay.

This kind of pushback has practically disappeared from the broadcasts on the network and was never very present to begin with. Still, in the last few months of the Celtics-Wizards game match, Albert brought up the fact that Russell Westbrook watched his game and checked out. That’s Glickman’s honesty.

Ian Eagle looked at Albert from the same place of worship. Eagle first heard from Albert in 1977, when he was 8 years old and lived in Forest Hills, Queens. Soon Albert’s voice was everywhere. Knicks and Rangers Games. News on Channel 4. NBC on weekends. Eagle went to Madison Square Garden and looked at Albert instead of the Knicks.

Albert found his way to original sound through imitation. Eagle did the same. Oh yeah, said Eagle. At the point where I was going downstairs for breakfast in the morning and I would say, I want two eggs more than hard bacon slightly crispy, toastedand juice!

Eagle continues: I would tell my parents, I want to be Marv Albert. They said, oh you wanna be like Marv Albert. I said, no, no, no. I want to be Marv Albert. It was then that they began to seek psychiatric help. They said maybe you need to talk to someone.

Eagle followed Alberts Road to Syracuse. When Eagle called his first game there, at 18, he had the same experience Albert had with Glickman. Cadences and Alberts signatureflec-tions have arisen. I didn’t start playing games with the idea, well, I’m just going to give Marv Albert a bad impression, Eagle says. This is what came out.

At 52, Eagle is one of the best advertisers in the world and is truly his own guy. After a blockage from Ivica Zubac, the two men could say, Re-ject-ed! Only Eagle would follow up on it, as he did on Tuesday night, calling it a To-block-a.

You can still hear a bit of Alberts ‘spirit in the Eagles’ game calls. In the third quarter of the Jazz-Clippers game, Rajon Rondo threw an inbound lob to Zubac. Zubac throws him on the perfect pass! Eagle said on the show. He waited a moment. A dime from Rajon Rondo. It’s a pause Albert.

On the made-up baskets there’s still a part of him that shows up in my style, Eagle says. You could also hear that on Tuesday night. On a Reggie Jackson 3 at the start of the first quarter: Jackson, his eyes wide open. Reserve!

Reserve! has two syllables rather than one, like Alberts Yes! It is just as effective. This allows Eagle to empty himself and let an analyst like Greg Anthony take over. The same goes for Bottom! or bury it!





Perhaps the greatest place you can hear notes from Albert is in the Eagles sense of humor. Albert had a way of harnessing the inherent starch of advertisers for comedy. He delivered laugh lines as dryly as the starting lineup. The jokes seemed to float right by analysts like Mike Fratello, who never smiled. (People who know Fratello say he wouldn’t make Albert happy.)

A classic example came in a Knicks-Pistons playoff game in 1992. Someone brought a bulldog down the street outside Madison Square Garden and stuck an unlit cigarette in its mouth. NBC showed the dog. After Albert and Fratello traded a few blows, Albert put on his most serious announcing voice and mentionned: So dangerous, however, to see a smoking dog.

When Eagle makes a joke, it’s along the same lines as this smoking dog line. For a time, Fratello was the Eagles analyst for Nets games at the YES Network. Once, Eagle request him, how was your summer?

I had a great summer, said Fratello. I had the opportunity to go to Europe

I’m sorry, I’m going to have to cut you off there, Eagle said as he returned to the game.

The funny thing about cataloging the notes that connect advertisers is that the gun just keeps getting bigger. A young advertiser channels an old one. Soon the young announcer is the oldest, and someone is channeling him.

Take Dan DUva, the voice of the Vegas Golden Knights. DUva is 36 years old. He also attended the Syracuse School of Broadcasting Fate. Twitter sound biography says he studied at the Marty Glickman School of Play-by-Play.

A few years ago an announcer heard a familiar sound when DUva called a Golden Knights game. The announcer took DUva aside. Do you know who your vocal double is? said the announcer. It’s Ian Eagle.