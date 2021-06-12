The queen laughs in a floral dress at the top of the G7





















Last modified on June 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM BST

Kate thomas The Queen joined Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall and other royals at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Friday.

The Queen looked elegant in the flowers as she joined senior royals at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Friday. READ: The fascinating story of the Queen’s dramatic birth at home The 95-year-old monarch opted for her leafy floral Angela Kelly dress, paired with black pumps, her signature Launer handbag and chic white gloves. She added a dazzling gold and diamond brooch to her look, as well as her pearl necklace and three-row earrings, of course. Loading the player … WATCH: The Queen joins the royal family at the reception of G7 leaders Her glittering pin had a special story, as always – the brooch, shaped like a sorghum sheaf, was given to her by the President of Botswana in 2007, when she chaired a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Uganda. The queen would also later partner up with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall at an event celebrating The Big Lunch at the Eden Project. The queen was beaming with joy during the event The Three Ladies Royals will also attend the G7 leaders’ reception at the eco-visitor attraction, alongside the Prince of Wales and duke of cambridge, later today. READ MORE: Queen receives incredibly poignant gift to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday She was pictured laughing happily with Jill Biden Next, Prince Charles will host a reception for G7 leaders and CEOs of the world’s biggest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency. READ MORE: Queen’s engagement ring honors Prince Philip’s family – details Friday’s G7 Summit commitments mark the start of a great weekend for Her Majesty, who is celebrating at a Small scale Trooping the Color parade at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The queen is then configured to host US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at her royal residence in Berkshire on Sunday. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







