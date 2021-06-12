Everlane Linen Camp Shirt Price, Details, Where To Buy





Is there anything more perfectly summery than the camp collar shirt? Linen would be a serious competitor. The crisp and airy fabric is pretty much synonymous with summer. So this might sound a little wild, but listen to me carefully, what if someone sets them up? Innovative, right? Well, a little. Camp shirts, with all of their flowing, beachy vibes, tend to be made of something a little more swooshy, like silk or tencel. So Everlane dropping a linen quartet is more of an event than you might think. Or maybe you are quite aware of the rarer than average nature of this new product release. Perhaps you have already identified the opportunity you have and put all four options in your cart. Hey man it’s possible, especially since the shirts just hit the Everlane website and are already selling fast. (There’s even a little badge on them that says “Sell fast!”) The 2021 consumer is the savvy type. And when it comes to stocking up on summer shirts, this savvy shopper won’t miss the chance to snag an ultra-airy and cool (literally and figuratively) ultra-airy linen camp shirt for just $ 50. . Whether you’re blown away by this Hot New Product News or just taking it in stride, you should seriously consider purchasing one (or more) of these new camp shirts. When the mercury practically bursts through the top of the thermometer and heat waves are visible on the cement, a large camp shirt in super breathable fabric is the sartorial equivalent of a glass of cold water. Or, better yet, a Tiki drink with crushed ice spilling over the side as the condensation begins to settle on the outside. Fresh. Refreshing. Animate. Just the sort of thing to sip on in your new shirt. The Linen Camp Shirt – Indigo Floral Everlan

everlane.com $ 50.00 The Linen Camp Shirt – Wheat / Canvas Everlan

everlane.com $ 50.00 The Linen Camp Shirt – Dark Olive / White eternal

everlane.com $ 50.00 The Linen Camp Shirt – White Everlan

everlane.com $ 50.00 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

