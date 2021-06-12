Colorado Springs economy rebounds from booming COVID | Premium

Local COVID-19 numbers are down and city revenues are on the rise as consumers and businesses across the region step up spending amid easing pandemic restrictions.
Colorado Springs sales tax collections totaled $ 17.3 million in May, a whopping 60.8% year-over-year jump, according to a report released this week by the Finance Department of the city. Mays sales tax collections are based on retail activity that took place in April; revenues have now increased every month since July of last year.
On the one hand, Mays’ collections are compared to last year, when sales tax revenues plunged due to COVID-19 limits on businesses in the region and the stay-at-home order. States. As a result, the city’s sharp increase in year-over-year income is not necessarily surprising.
But even when May’s collections are compared to the same month two years ago, municipal sales tax revenue is still up nearly a quarter, according to the Finance Department report.
Several factors are at work, said Tatiana Bailey, economist and director of the University of Colorado at the Colorado Springs Economic Forum.
The region’s single-family housing market remains strong and builders buy building materials and pay taxes on those items, she said.
Buyers, drawn by historically low mortgage rates, fill their new homes with appliances, furniture and other items purchased from local retailers. Other owners are spending to renovate their properties.
Even Amazon (for a fee) $ 17 an hour with benefits, Bailey said. You put it all together and people have the income to buy the new homes even at crazy prices and everything that goes with that.
Not only do employees have paychecks to spend, but consumers have stimulus money from the US bailout, the federal government’s latest COVID-19 relief effort, she said. On Friday, the IRS said it issued an additional 2.3 million payments this week in the form of checks for $ 1,400 to eligible recipients.
Residents of the area are also eating in restaurants, going to parties and attending weddings as they get vaccinated and COVID cases decline.
This week, the El Paso County Public Health Department said the county’s seven-day incidence rate as of June 4 fell below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in seven months. The area’s positivity rate has also fallen below 5% and health officials say they have seen fewer hospitalizations and deaths.
That’s great news from my perspective as an economist, Bailey said of the city’s latest sales tax figures. It reflects the fact that people are working, that they earn enough money, that they feel confident.
There are some concerns on the horizon, she said.
Some builders say they are slowing down construction because they don’t have the materials and manpower they need, Bailey said. The costs of lumber and other building materials have also risen so rapidly that some builders fear losing money by agreeing to build a house for a price and then watching construction costs skyrocket.
Inflation could also be a concern after the summer, she said.
For now, the report from the Finance Department indicates:
Several key retail categories experienced double and even triple digit percentage peaks in year-over-year sales tax collections in May. Among them: clothing sales, 414%; miscellaneous retail trade, including online vendors, sporting goods stores, craft and hobby stores, and pet stores 136.1%; furniture, appliances and electronics, 105.3%; catering, 98%; car dealers, 95.5%; building materials, 33.5%; and department stores and discount stores, 26.8%.
The city’s accommodation industry has also shown signs of recovery. Sales tax collections on hotel purchases almost increased tenfold to $ 529,886 from $ 55,921. Separate tax revenue on car rentals and hotel rooms, meanwhile, rose 262.9% to $ 509,232 from $ 140,310.
Revenue from the city use tax paid on machinery and equipment that businesses buy out of town rose 8.6% to $ 670,133.