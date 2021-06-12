The Duchess of Cambridge looks elegant in a crisp coat dress for the G7 reception

The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly elegant tonight as she wore a new cream coat dress as she attended the G7 summit reception.

Kate, 39, in an Alexander McQueen outfit that reportedly cost $ 3,000, appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, 38, as the couple attended the event at the Eden Project, in Cornwall.

The reception was hosted by the Queen, 95, and Prince Charles, 72, for world leaders and their wives after the summit began today.

Earlier, the royal cut an elegant silhouette in a 1,125 fuchsia midi dress by Alexander McQueen, paired with a 225 LK Bennett handbag and matching shoes, as she arrived to meet US First Lady Jill Biden, 70 years old, who also wore pink, for the first time.

The duo met with children aged four and five in a welcome class at Connor Downs Academy near Camborne this afternoon, followed by a panel discussion with UK education experts convened by Kate.

Tonight Kate was dazzled by a lavish cream coat, which would have cost at least 2,500, paired with a glitzy clutch and beige heels.

The royal wore her styled bouncy brunette locks in her signature side parting and went for a touch of glamorous makeup – including a simple smoky eye.

William, who looked equally charming in a navy suit with a purple tie, and Kate joined the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the reception at the Eden Project.

Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host an additional reception where he will brief executives on his “sustainable markets initiative”.

The Royal Family will then depart and the leaders and their spouses will then have dinner, prepared by local chef Emily Scott before returning to the summit location in Carbis Bay.

The royal (pictured with her family as well as Boris and Carrie Johnson) wore her bouncy brown locks styled with her signature side parting and went for a touch of glamorous makeup

Meanwhile, the Grand Jubilee Luncheon will be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and on Friday the monarch, joined by Kate and Camilla, will attend an event to celebrate the Grand Luncheon, an initiative led by the project. Eden.

The Royal Day will meet with local Big Lunch volunteers and thank them for their efforts to support their communities through the challenges of the past year.

On Sunday, President Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Windsor Castle for an audience with the Queen – their first official meeting since becoming president.

Earlier today, Kate was a rosy sight as she met Dr Jill Biden at a Cornwall school to discuss women’s empowerment ahead of the G7 summit.

The Duchess of Cambridge and United States First Lady Jill Biden kept smiling on a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall during the G7 summit in Cornwall

The couple, who have never met before, shared a laugh as they arrived for the official visit

Asked about the visit, Jill Biden said: “Well, we hope to focus, I think, on education. Joe and I are looking forward to meeting the Queen.” It is an exciting part of the visit for us.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here. It’s a great start.

Kate’s appearance comes amid a difficult week for the family, following what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

The new friends shared a laugh as they went to feed the school rabbit today

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and United States First Lady Jill Biden, carrying carrots for school rabbit, Storm

Yesterday, members of the royal family took to social media to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Kensington Royal Twitterand shared two snaps of the Queen planting a beautiful ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ rose in the East Terrace garden in honor of Prince Philip on Wednesday.

Kate reveals she has yet to meet baby Lilibet but she “hopes she will soon” as she is asked about her niece’s arrival during a visit to school Kate Middleton revealed today that she has yet to meet her new niece Lilibet in a video call, a week after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child. Speaking on a visit to a school in Cornwall at the G7 summit today, the Duchess of Cambridge said she looked forward to meeting the little girl, whose full name is Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten -Windsor. Appearing alongside US First Lady Jill Biden this afternoon, Kate told reporters: “I wish her all the best, I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t met her yet, so I hope that it will be soon. “ The question was posed to Kate by reporter and NBC presenter Andrea Mitchell. Asked by DailyMail.com if she had spoken to Lilibet on FaceTime, the Duchess replied, “No, I haven’t.” White House aides and Kensington Palace officials then quickly ended the impromptu press conference, asking reporters to leave the classroom.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Prince Harry threatened the BBC with legal action after reporting that he and Meghan Markle failed to ask the Queen for permission to name their daughter Lilibet – amid an extraordinary war Three-way information erupted between the Sussexes, the Palace and the Company.

Senior Buckingham Palace sources told BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond the Queen was “never asked” about her opinion on the couple’s decision to name their new baby after her childhood nickname .

However, Harry fired back within 90 minutes of the BBC’s report being released through a statement from his and Meghan’s close friend Omid Scobie, who insisted the Queen was the first person. whom the duke called after the birth of his daughter.

Mr Scobie, who wrote the explosive biography of the couple Finding Freedom, also claimed the Sussexes would not have used Lilibet’s name unless the Queen backed the movement.

Harry, who, along with his wife Meghan, announced they were expecting a girl during their interview with Oprah in March, went even further just hours after her rebuttal of the report, threatening the BBC with legal action via from the law firm Schillings.

The notice of the lawsuit was followed by a carefully crafted statement that raised more questions than answers as to whether the Queen had given permission or whether the couple had simply informed her of their intentions in a done deal.

The statement insisted that the BBC report was totally false and said: “The Duke spoke with his family before the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first member of the family he called .

“During this conversation, he shared their hope to name their daughter Lilibet in her honor. If she hadn’t argued, they wouldn’t have used the name.

The BBC subsequently amended its report, although the article still says the Queen was not asked about the baby’s name. Mr Dymond’s tweets citing a Buckingham Palace source are also still relevant today.

The BBC report on the palace’s position and Harry’s fiery reaction implies that both sides believe they are telling the truth on the matter. This suggests that Harry and Meghan could have informed the name of the Queen of Lilibet before considering Her Majesty’s non-denial as consent.

On the other hand, palace briefings appear to suggest that the Queen felt that she had been presented with the couple’s decision and asked to approve it by tampon, rather than giving permission.