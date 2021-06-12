Millburn beats Cranford dramatically as referees call ends N2 G3 section final

Marcus Johnson went to score on third base as Shane Van Dam hit a ball into shallow right field.

Cranford led 1-0 with an out early in the seventh inning. Millburn starting pitcher Daniel Cifu completed six innings, dodging two jams full of bases and looking to finish the contest.

Right fielder Jack Meyerowitz caught the ball and shot as Johnson ran home. Johnson slipped safely to tie the game at 1, at least that was the initial call.

In about 20 seconds, the emotions of the game changed. Millburn coach Brian Chapman insisted Johnson left the sack early, so Cifu went to third base for an appeal. The third base umpire ruled Johnson had indeed left the sack earlier, ruling him out.

Millburn began to celebrate as the call was the last out of the game as the Millers, No. 10 seed in the NJ.com top 20, defeated second seed Cranford, NJ.com top 20, 1-0 to win the North Jersey Championship, Section 2, Group 3 on Friday.

Millburn (19-6) and Cranford will each remember the call, one of jubilation for one side and grief for the other.

Chapman said Johnson could have gotten nervous in third place as the ball caught in the air. He added that Johnson might have had a scoring chance in the previous outing when Ryan Jaros kicked a ball at second base, which could have weighed on his mind.

Chapman had no doubts that he left early and told Cifu to jump in for the roll call.

He literally fell forward and as he stuck his foot back he never actually reached base, Chapman explained. I was standing right next to it, and luckily the third baseman was too. I know Cranford was upset. I guess they can watch it on video somewhere, but in my opinion it didn’t come back, and it was the right call.

Cranford coach (20-3) Dennis McCaffery pleaded his case, claiming Johnson had not left sooner. The call was upheld, which means the Cougars season is now over.

This is not my call to make. The referees make the decisions and I make the decisions of the coaches. I’m not a referee, so I won’t comment on a referee call, McCaffery said. The ump didn’t want to give me an explanation. He didn’t want to give me an explanation (on) several different calls. The first base umpire gave me a lot of explanation, the plate umpire gave me a lot of explanation, the third base umpire didn’t give me an explanation throughout the game.

The call arguably overshadowed the story between Chapman, a former Cranford assistant coach from 1999-2010 under McCaffery, facing each other for the first time in a game. There was also the story of Chapman’s two sons in the Cranfords squad, underscoring the trust he has in McCaffery to take care of his two sons.

There was also a big pitching duel between Cifu and Cranford starter Rob Salvatore.

Shai Abbott came off the bench as a pinch hitter and hit an RBI single to score Luke Goldenberg.

Chapman said he spoke to Abbott on Thursday night and was not going to start. Abbott said he supported the decision and scored the biggest success of his career the next day.

It is one of the biggest successes in the history of our programs. You can never take that away from Shai Abbott. It’s a pretty special thing.

Millburn head coach Brian Chapman and son Jake Chapman of Cranford say goodbye after the Millers defeated the Cougars 1-0 during the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Championship game between No.2 Cranford (Mont ) and # 10 Millburn at Millburn High School in Millburn, NJ on Friday June 11, 2021. Scott Faytok | For NJ Advance Media

Cranford had his chances.

The Cougars filled in the goals in the first inning and didn’t pull off Cifu’s big hit. The same happened in the fifth inning as Cifu escaped both innings unscathed as Cranford left a total of 10 runners on base.

The missed opportunities increased as the match progressed to the dramatic end.

We pretty much call every call that because you never know, right? We just appealed and were lucky I guess, Cifu said.

Chapman added: For me it was the most exciting eight seconds of all time watching the referee like this guy is going to have the guts to call the call we’ve all seen, and he has it. made. I give the referee a lot of credit. It’s a tough call to end a game like this.

The victory was bittersweet for Chapman. His eldest son, Jake, was second as a potential starting point in the final round for Cranford. Matt was in the dugout, watching things unfold.

Chapman ran to have a moment with Jake and hugged him and talked to him after the final. He looked for Matt as Cranford got ready to leave.

What could have been one of the strangest games Chapman has ever pulled off ended with his team in the lead, but his fatherly instincts took over in the end.

To be honest with you, it was a little harder for me after the game than I thought if we won. My thoughts immediately turned to Jake and Matt. I was fortunate enough to have a great time with Jake as he was on base at the end of the game, but I still haven’t spoken to Matt, Chapman said, as his voice began to break and crack. that tears came to her eyes.

I really want to talk to Matt to make sure he’s okay. It’s hard. I would have liked to see them before they left.

