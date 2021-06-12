Presentation of the Entireworlds India Block Print collection





Remember when everyone was talking about nap dresses? Looks like another life now. Even Entireworld, the go-to brand for colorful sweatshirts during the pandemic, is moving forward in its own way. This week he launched a new collection of nap dresses, I mean, house dresses, I mean, dresses that are meant to bring a sense of comfort and ease that you find at home, in the home. ‘outside, said founder Scott Sternberg. Each piece featuring matching pieces has also been developed and produced in India using a traditional hand block printing technique. That’s right, Entireworld does prints! I was looking forward to expanding our design philosophy, which is deliberately very pure and modernist, into something more artisanal and handmade, Sternberg explained. So we designed four sets of simple stripes in different color combinations, and they translated them into hand-carved wooden blocks and hand-printed them on lightweight organic cotton and draped with chemical-free dyes. Sternberg asked actress Selma Blair, whom he admired since the Band of Outsiders days, to model the collection, and it was easy to sell, considering she had a closet full of Entireworld sweatshirts at home. . She wears clothes so easily, and her career has never taken an obvious path, which I think is cool, he said. They filmed with friends in Trousdale, a Beverly Hills neighborhood that looks like a time capsule from the ’60s. Photo: Worldwide We’ve all been so isolated, sure, and it was lovely, Blair said at the Shooting Cup, which involved her lounging and playing croquet in brands to match the sets and dresses. Playing croquet in a romper seemed like a very apt back-to-school photo, she said. I don’t play, but does anyone do it anymore? I would if I had a lawn on level ground In addition to her Entireworld sweatshirts (which she pairs with her mother’s jewelry), Blair said she also wears swimwear and leggings around the house. For the moment, she was in front of her computer in an Entireworld dress and a thick cable-knit fisherman’s sweater. I actually feel pretty tight, she said. [You can wear it] with diapers, or alone; for lounging, or put on a chunky earring and heels and go out. Photo: Worldwide Shop a selection from the Block Print Collection, below. Each product is independently selected by our editors. The things you buy through our links may earn us a commission. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

