‘Gossip Girl’ Fashion Trends: How the Reboot Embraces Preschool Style





As a person who grew up watching Gossip Girl and trying to figure out how to serve equally Blair Waldorf and Jenny Humphrey, I'm not embarrassed to say that I was more than thrilled to be added to the close friends list on the official Gossip Girl Instagram account. It's nothing more than a good marketing plan, but damn it, it worked! Since then, I've been particularly invested in the remake, coming July 8 on HBO Max. But I won't lie to the plots that I look forward to. It's fashion. It is no coincidence that Fendi chopsticks returned to fashion at the same time as a Sex and the city the spin-off has been announced. When our old favorites make a comeback, so do the nostalgic trends that accompany them. And while all the characters Gossip Girl had unique personal styles Blair was polished and put together, Serena was effortless and bohemian, Jenny was daring and aspiring to punk, the overall aesthetic of the early seasons is definitely prep school chic. As the students judged each other on the steps of the Met, they wore plaid skirt sets that looked nothing like the old-fashioned uniforms I remember having worn during my time in private school. Ultra short hem or unbuttoned blouse? The nuns would have made me repent in detention in the blink of an eye. But at Constance Billard School for Girls, it seems that no rules apply when it comes to uniform style. Other than the aforementioned plaid skirt, no uniform from the original series was alike. Serena often showed up with her Oxford shirt unfolded, a loose tie draped around her neck, and a hobo bag by her side. Meanwhile, Blair styled hers with everything from patterned tights and ruffled blouses to ostentatious headbands. Did Principal Queller just care about the school dress code ?! I digress in the remake, the characters may be different but the general indifferent attitude towards class dress remains. And given Gen Z's obsession with the Dark Academia aesthetic, it's no surprise that the new team is striving to perfect their prep school style. Kate Keller goes for a yo-pro look with pixie pants, a lace blouse and a patterned tie around the neck. Meanwhile, Luna La stylizes the tiniest of navy mini skirts with a white button-up top, block heels with gray mid-calf socks, and a black velvet ribbon tied around her neck. Julien Calloway (perhaps the character I'm most excited about) pairs an oversized pinstripe button down shirt with a loose tie, black spandex shorts and knee-length croc heeled cowboy boots, possibly from Paris Texas . And in a moment that maybe refers to the end of the old one Gossip Girl aesthetic and the start of a new era, Julien helps new girl Zoya Lott look a little cooler by removing the scarf she ties around her hair as a headband. Yes, you heard that this time around cool kids prefer nothing the headbands. With just a few clips and the new trailer now it's too early to say for sure what to expect in terms of flowering Gossip Girl reboot-inspired trends, but if I were you I'd consider buying at least one plaid skirt you're passionate about. You know, just in case a spot on the Met's steps becomes available.







