Hawley wins in walk-off mode to win Class 2A, Section 8 softball crown

Morgan Eckes hit a three-run homer in the start of the seventh inning to give Pequot Lakes a two-run lead into the final half. The Nuggets had one last chance. They needed two races to stay alive. They got down to their last goal, but Kaylie Crabtree tied for a two-run single and then scored the winning point on a single from Addi Dauner.

“She hit a bomb on that one,” Kaylie Crabtree said. “We weren’t going to give up. That’s what we did in the last game. We kind of gave up on ourselves. We tried to fight through it, push it all back, and we knew that we had lasted. We fought and got out High. “

Hawley beat Pequot Lakes 8-7 to win the Minnesota Section 8 Class 2A Softball Championship Friday in Frazee, Minnesota. The Patriots beat Hawley on Thursday in the championship game opener of the double-elimination tournament to force Friday’s game.

The Nuggets moved on to next week’s MSHSL Class 2A State Softball tournament starting Tuesday in North Mankato.

Hawley’s Kylie Crabtree slides into second base ahead of Pequot Lakes 11 in their softball-winning Class 2A, Section 8 Minnesota Championship game on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Frazee. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Hawley coach Jackson Lyngaas said. “The way it went, getting a clearance in the seventh inning after losing the lead in the top of the seventh. Our girls have shown a great response to adversity all year round. They are really tight-knit and that is. is amusing. “

Crabtree came at home with runners in the second and third and two out. The Pequot Lakes pitcher edged him ahead and had two catches. But she did fight and took a single bloop down the right field line to lead Paige Blakeway and Madilyn Halvorson. Crabtree was second on the home pitch.

Dauner then came on and hit a single down center field to tackle Crabtree and win the game.

It was due, Crabtree said. It was really good for her to hit the ball hard and get her confidence back. I knew as soon as she touched it, I had to sprint to get home. That’s exactly what I did.

Elle Hastings of Hawley throws against Pequot Lakes in their softball-winning Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 Championship game on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Frazee. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

For the second day in a row, Elle Hastings broke into relief and put on a stellar performance. The Nuggets starter struggled in the first inning and faced just four batters before being retired. She walked the first three batters she faced and gave up a two-run single to Eckes.

Hastings came in and hit the first batter she faced to charge the bases. She crossed out the next three in a row to limit the damage. She finished the game with 13 strikeouts and struck out five in a row from the second to the fourth inning.

It’s not at all easy for Elle to find herself in this situation with runners, Lyngaas said. It has gained momentum. She was huge for us in this game. And yesterday too, with the home run at the end of the match. She’s always ready to go. She has a high engine and is always ready to attack.

The Nuggets have responded every time the Patriots have scored. Hawley scored three points as Kaylie Crabtree, Abby Rux and Kylie Crabtree scored to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead late in the first inning.

The Patriots responded with two runs to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth and Hastings wasted no time getting them back. She definitely smashed the left field fence on the first bottom pitch of the inning to tie it at 4.

Grace Fleming then pushed the Nuggets to the lead with some head-to-head goals later in the fifth. She scored from the third as Halvorson shot a goal and started running for the second. The pitcher threw the ball to try and get Halvorson and Fleming ran home as soon as the ball left his hand.

She was excited and allowed us to start this game, Lyngaas said. She’s like an Energizer bunny to us. It’s fun to have him there. “

Hawley had to bounce back a day after his second loss of the season to win the section championship. The Patriots beat Hawley 6-3 on Thursday to force a second championship game in the double-elimination tournament. The Nuggets had already beaten Pequot Lakes 11-1 earlier in the Section tournament.

That’s a short turnover, Lyngaas said. We said right after you left the field, the game is behind you. You just gotta go get a good night’s rest. We came back and knocked in the cages this morning at the country house from the school, and the girls attacked him and had good focus and approach. It was great fun to see them having success after doing all this day.

PL 200 020 3 7 5 1

300 020 3 8 8 2