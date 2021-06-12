G7 leaders Queen Elizabeth dine at Project Eden in Cornwall – WWD





GARDEN OF EDEN: World leaders and members of the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, gathered at the Eden Project in Cornwall for the inaugural G7 summit dinner on Friday evening. The Queen and Prince Charles mingled with President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new wife Carrie Symonds. Symonds wore The Vampire’s Wife festival dress, which she rented from Hurr Collective, a London-based rental platform. She certainly worked in the circular economy, having rented the mustard yellow dress she wore when she arrived in Cornwall at My Wardrobe HQ. FLOTUS arrived prepared for the elements, wearing a khaki Gabriela Hearst raincoat with a black trim over a printed dress. In tune with the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a red short-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress earlier on Friday, and Carrie Symonds, who wore a red shirt-sleeve dress by LK Bennett on Thursday, the first lady wore a red short-sleeved Brandon dress Maxwell to greet world leaders before making what was his third wardrobe change of the day for the Eden Project dinner. Dinner guests are ready for a feast of local Cornish fare. Chef Emily Scott of the Watergate Bay Hotel in Newquay is ready to serve a specially designed five-course meal, featuring turbot caught off the coast of Newquay by a local fisherman, with new Cornish potatoes, wild garlic pesto and greens from the local Padstow vegetable gardens. Next, guests will be offered Cornish petit fours made with curd cream fudge and a mini curd cream ice cream cone with Earl Gray chocolate truffles. The Eden Project is a major UK tourist attraction and environmental wonderland with special biomes that simulate different environments and climates, such as a rainforest or the Mediterranean coast. It is home to thousands of plant species. It also has a botanical garden with plants and wild animals native to Cornwall and the United Kingdom, some of which have prehistoric origins. On Saturday, G7 leaders will attend discussions by Chairman of the G7 Economic Resilience Panel, Mark Sedwill; International Pandemic Preparedness Partnership President Patrick Vallance, and by Melinda Gates, Co-Chair and Founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Earlier on Friday, GEAC, Gender Equality Advisory Council, an independent group of experts tasked with upholding the core principles of freedom, opportunity, individual humanity and dignity for women and girls around the world, presented a series of recommendations to G7 leaders. Their recommendations focused on education, economic empowerment and ending violence against women and girls. Liz Truss, UK Minister for Women and Equality, said the UK “has a proud history of standing up for the rights of women and girls here and around the world. I am pleased that we are using our G7 presidency to put women at the heart of our recovery from COVID-19 through the work of the Gender Equality Advisory Council. “ Truss added, “These recommendations will help us advance a strong agenda on women’s rights, both nationally and internationally, and I look forward to working with GEAC members as we build back better.” On Thursday, Jill Biden delivered a message of affection with a black Zadig & Voltaire blazer at $ 448 adorned on the back with “LOVE”. The last time a First Lady wore a jacket with a take out was when Melania Trump donned a Zara jacket printed with “I Really Don’t Care Do U?” for an official visit with immigrant children at the Texas border. Biden bought the black blazer, a Zadig & Voltaire spokesperson said on Friday. In another sign of solidarity, the first lady posted on Twitter photos of herself with the Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to school on Friday morning and one of her with Carrie Symonds – whom she has identified as Carrie Johnson – and her son Wilfred during a Thursday Cornwall beach walk. She also remains loyal to a few great American designers, including Michael Kors who designed the white curly dress she spotted when she arrived in the UK on Wednesday.







