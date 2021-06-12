Second-hand fashion gets a makeover

For decades, consumers have searched the tracks of flea markets or charity shops, looking for vintage gems or just a bargain.

But second-hand clothing sales have been catapulted into a digital age of rapid growth, trading and sky-high valuations.

The most recent example of rising investor interest in resale platforms was the $ 1.6 billion buyout of used fashion app Depop by Etsy last week.

But 2021 also saw ThredUp and Poshmark listed in the United States, and Gucci owner Kering took a 5% stake in Vestiaire Collective, the high-end resale platform based in France. Vinted, a European resale site, tripled its valuation in a fundraising round last month.

The biggest driver of the resale trend is technology, which has turned what was often a fortuitous treasure hunt into an Amazon-style ‘endless alley’.

“You have to be able to find what you want in your size and in physical retail, which will always be a challenge,” explains Maximilian Bittner, Managing Director of Vestiaire Collective, which facilitates medium to high second-hand commerce. range. clothing in around 70 countries.

He also highlighted the growing concerns, especially among young consumers, about the sustainability and environmental impact of fast fashion. Giving new life to an object “you literally feel like an eco-warrior attaching to the tree”.

Another growth driver is the Covid-19 pandemic: Wardrobe dumps across the world have fueled sales while extended periods of store closures in many countries have boosted demand. Depop’s revenue doubled last year, although it remains quite modest at $ 70 million and investors have been disappointed with the recent growth of ThredUp and Poshmark.

“As with clothing rental and subscription retail, we don’t yet know which of these operators will evolve and which will ultimately make money,” said Jacqueline Windsor, strategic partner at PwC.

She points out that despite their superficial similarities, they have different business models. Depop is a pure peer-to-peer platform, where sellers and buyers settle everything among themselves. Vinted works the same, but buyers pay commission and protection fees for nondelivery or defects.

Sellers also do a lot of the work on Vestiaire, but the platform requires authentication on all items advertised for € 1,000 or more – a service for which the buyer pays a fixed fee – in order to combat counterfeits. .

New York-listed RealReal, which focuses on luxury, is even more convenient; he writes the descriptions and photographs of the objects on behalf of the sellers.

As most platforms are funded by venture capital, the details of financial performance are largely private. But James Wise of Balderton Capital, who is an investor in both Depop and Vestiaire, says they are characterized by high gross margins and strong operating leverage.

“They don’t have a logistics arm, they don’t deliver. This is not a company where the margin gradually increases by the dollar [of revenue], it is evolving exponentially, ”he said.

“The reason the best companies in the industry are not yet profitable is primarily marketing. They want to spend for growth. . . the best way to deploy this marginal capital for the moment is to go into new markets and offer the offer to a greater number of people.

He expects very large companies to emerge in individual industries, citing StockX’s dominance over sneaker resale as an example, although Vinted chief executive Thomas Plantenga said he had the intention to offer breadth rather than depth: “We are not focused on a certain industry, we sell all types of clothing.

The size of the resale industry is, or ultimately could be, difficult to assess due to the fragmentation and informal nature of many of the transactions.

A recent report from ThredUp by GlobalData predicted resale in the United States would increase by 39% per year between 2019 and 2024, to reach $ 36 billion.

German online fashion retailer Zalando recently predicted 15-20% annual growth globally over the next five years. Its survey found that while three-fifths of consumers think second-hand shopping is a great way to buy sustainably, only a quarter do.

Traditional operators do not believe that the digital upstarts play a significant part in them. Depop and his ilk “underlined how brilliant the opportunity can be and the halo effect of it has been good for us,” said Kate Avenelli, retail manager at Save the Children, which manages 120 charity shops across the UK and already working. with eBay, Asos and Depop.

Jenny Macdonald, who has run the second-hand clothing store The Magic Wardrobe in Essex, eastern England, for 14 years, is confident her business will continue to attract customers. “People can come here with £ 50 and get a full outfit, that makes me so thrilled,” she said.

Plantenga said he has no doubt that “where we enter a market, we absolutely develop that market”.

“The opportunity is a very immature market, it is just starting to develop. . . there will be room for several market players in the future, ”he added.

Windsor at PwC believes the second hand will increasingly encroach on the fast fashion turf. “Teens don’t think in terms of resale versus new. They think about what they can get for the amount they have.

This mindset presents a big challenge for established fashion brands, which will either have to collaborate with platforms, start their own resale businesses or perish, says Wise. “It’s an existential question for some of these brands. . . they’re going to be under pressure for a decade to come.

He adds that while brands such as Levi Strauss and Hennes & Mauritz have gone into resale, for many, trying to compete “will be like Barnes & Noble launching their own Kindle and trying to de-platform Amazon.”

Bittner says that while “every fashion CEO has thought about it,” they don’t have access to the same pool of buyers and sellers as platforms and are increasingly aware that opportunity is a way of life. ” introduce new customers.

Vestiaire operates a dealership in Selfridges in London and recently partnered with Alexander McQueen to allow vendors to sell second-hand items on its site in exchange for credit to be used in McQueen stores. Depop has resale collaborations with Adidas, Benetton and Ralph Lauren.

“We educate the consumer to buy more durable items and brands can build customer loyalty by encouraging customers to engage,” Bittner said.

Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris