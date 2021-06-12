Mary Eckert releases new single “Black Dress”





Singing with him at Simon & Garfunkel on road trips, Mary Eckert remembers her late father being a huge influence on her love of music from an early age. He even took a piano lesson in hopes of imparting these skills to her. One of 6 children, Mary turned the tide – her siblings pursued careers in real estate, business and finance, but Mary always had stories to tell – for the young singer-songwriter from London, it was always about writing songs. At one point, she was writing a song a day – not because she set a task for herself – it just came naturally. She has Danish blood and there is a Viking spirit here, a seasoned maturity beyond her 20s. In her writings, she explores love, life and everything in between. Currently a student at the Leeds Conservatory, she has found the perfect environment to develop her art. Mary Eckert is a delicate and expressive pianist, but it’s in her vocals and soaring melismatic melodies, reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and when she really takes off there are also nods to Norah Jones and Fiona Apple. Marys latest single,I feel at home (IFAH)– was a hymn of praise to a lover, to a relationship, even at a time between the two. The song has recorded over 100,000 streams on Spotify.Black dressis her third release of which Mary writes: The black dress was written after walking around Leeds on a cloudy Sunday and I had a sudden urge to go shopping and Top Shop caught my eye. I ended up finding a black dress and decided to try it on. It looked amazing and I wanted to buy it but couldn’t justify it. Mary, 16, would have loved this dress and found a sense of herself in it. I felt so far from who I was and at that moment it was like I had split in two. Maybe if I had gone to study something like property or business (who knows what!) I would be 20, I would have worn this dress and it would have been unequivocally me. At that point, I still wasn’t sure if I was a musician, so I almost felt a longing for that part of myself that disappeared when I chose a more creative life path. Much of my identity then and now is in my style, bright colors and contrasting patterns. So when I knew I could never own this black dress, I started mourning it and mourning my past. However, all is not gloomy and melancholy. I found a sense of myself during this experience and the realization that I grew and evolved. It’s like a farewell song for the Oh Black Dress, I could have known you well







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos