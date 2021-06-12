2 Minnesota men arrested for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, has been arrested by special agents of the FBI Minneapolis and the Austin Police Department on indictable charges on Capitol Hill, the FBI Minneapolis tweeted. He was charged with entering and staying in a small building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a small building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and with marching, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI has received three pieces of information about Johnson and his alleged involvement in the Jan.6 Capitol riot, according to prosecution documents released by the District of Columbia’s United States Attorney’s Office.

On January 7, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a report that Johnson posted a video to his Snapchat account from inside the United States Capitol during the riot, prosecution documents show.

On January 18, a second piece of advice was received which included a screenshot of a Facebook comment written by Johnson that stated that I was one of the first inside the Capitol building.

On March 1, a report alleged that Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, were inside the Capitol on January 6.

Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, was arrested in Iowa on Friday morning for entering and staying in a small building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a small building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parade, protester or picket in a Capitol building.

The indictment documents also include screenshots of posts and conversations the two allegedly had on Facebook.

“For example, in a private message between Daniel Johnson and another person on January 6, 2021, Daniel Johnson wrote“ We stormed Capitol Hill ”and“ Lol daddy and I were one of the first in there. ‘interior “”, reads the indictment document.

Two Facebook comments that Daryl Johnson allegedly wrote were also included. In both cases, Johnson comments “I was there”.

Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minn., (Circled in blue) and his father Daryl Johnson, of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, are pictured in surveillance footage inside the hallway of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 The photo is included in the Federal Billing Documents document. (Photo submitted)

Brian Christopher Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, was also arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in criminal acts on Capitol Hill. He was accused of assaulting, resisting or preventing security guards, knowingly entering or remaining in a building or restricted land without legal authorization; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil unrest, and acts of physical violence in any of the Capitol buildings or grounds.

Camera footage of the body of an officer in the Lower West Terrace area of ​​the Capitol building taken around 2:30 p.m. on January 6 allegedly shows Mock pushing a US Capitol policeman to the ground while another rioter grabs the leg of the officer. Mock then appeared to kick the officer while he was lying on the ground, prosecution documents show. He allegedly pushed a second officer to the ground, then picked up and handed several Capitol Police riot shields to members of the violent mob.

Brian Christopher Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, reportedly pushed a U.S. Capitol police officer to the ground and then kicked him on January 6, 2021, during riots on the U.S. Capitol. The still image from a video of a camera worn on the body of a USCP officer has been included in federal prosecution documents.

On April 5, Mock was included in an information search list the FBI posted on its website and social media pages asking for the public’s help. On May 1, someone identified Mock based on a screenshot they saw on Facebook, which showed Mock wearing the same clothes as the man captured in body-worn camera footage, posing with a woman in front of the Minnesota Pillar at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

The prosecution documents also included comments on Facebook that Mock allegedly wrote. On January 8, Mock reportedly said in a post that I went to Capitol Hill not knowing what to expect, but said goodbye to my 4 children, not knowing if I was going to come home. I was at peace with this knowledge. I held on and then some when I watched the Capitol Police beat up women and old people. Faced with real men, free men, courageous men, they run away with fear and tears in their eyes. I supported the big blue, the commentary ends.

Brian Christopher Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, is pictured posing with a woman in front of the Minnesota Pillar at the World War II Memorial in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, ahead of riots at the U.S. Capitol. The image, which was posted on social media, was included in federal prosecution documents.

The three men were scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon.

Three other Minnesotans have been charged in connection with the Capitol protest which turned violent and deadly.

A man from Lindstrom, Minn., Was arrested in April. Jonah E. Westbury has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and land, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, and marching, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rochester resident Victoria C. White was also arrested in April. She was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, obstructing or attempting to obstruct law enforcement and obstruct justice / Congress.

Jordan kenneth stotts, from Moorhead, Minn., appeared in Bemidji U.S. District Court in March for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or land without legal permission, as well as for violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

More than 450 people were indicted in connection with the siege of the United States Capitol on January 6 that left five dead and more than 130 police injured after thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

The United States Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes all cases, created a web page which lists all those who have been arrested and charged by a federal court for crimes committed on January 6 on Capitol Hill.