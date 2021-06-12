Kate Middleton looks radiant in an ivory coat dress with Prince William at a reception





Kate Middleton accompanied the Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to join G7 leaders at a UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. For the special reception, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a chic dress in ethereal white and looked absolutely stunning. Kate arrived at the reception immaculately dressed in a white blazer dress from the shelves of luxury label Alexander McQueen. The ivory coat dress featured notched lapels, fitted long sleeves, buttons at the waist, and a flowing skirt. According to The Daily Express, the dress is worth around 3,000 ( Approx. 3 10,021). She wore the exquisite ensemble with Aquazzura bow-tie pumps. The Aquazzura pumps Kate wore have also been worn by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in various public appearances. Kate wore a vintage Josef Point de Beauvais flap clutch with the ensemble. She accessorized her outfit with Robinson Pelham Aspen earrings. Kate also wore her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s three-row pearl bracelet on her wrist. She made her debut during her royal visit to Germany in 2017.

Kate Middleton in an ivory coat dress (Instagram / @ princewilliam_ina)

Kate styled her long locks in elegant loose waves. As for her makeup, she went for her minimalist rosy makeup look with a nude pink lip undertone, soft smoky eyes, and mascara-laden lashes. Eden Project is an educational charity and eco-visitor attraction based in Cornwall, England. The reception was also attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and other dignitaries. Kate also visited a local school in Cornwall, England with the First Lady Dr Jill Biden to participate in a panel discussion and raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education. For the occasion, Kate wore another Alexander McQueen set. Kate chose a dark pink McQueen sheath dress. She tightened it at the waist with a big matching pink belt. It had a high neckline and short sleeves. The Royal wore it with a pair of nude high heels. As for FLOTUS Jill Biden, she wore a white dress paired with a hot pink coat. She accessorized her look with a layered gold necklace, earrings and nude pumps. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







