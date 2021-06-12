Tapestry unveils its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report – WWD

Tapestry released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report on Friday, saying it continues to do progress in its social and environmental efforts.

The fashion group – parent company of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands – released the report for the year ending June 27, 2020. The report, Tapestry’s eighth consecutive year, tracks the company’s efforts in areas such as equity, inclusion and diversity in the workforce; sustainability initiatives, such as supply chain traceability and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and charitable contributions around the world.



“Our social fabric framework focuses on three pillars: our people, our planet and our communities,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry. “He unites teams from across the company to achieve common goals and a shared goal – to create the modern luxury business of the future that balances true fashion authority with meaningful and positive change. Today, our commitment and determination to execute these three pillars of our social fabric have never been stronger. Faced with unprecedented challenges during the year, we broadened the scope of our actions and leveraged our commitments to shape the world to become more inclusive, sustainable and secure.

The annual survey serves as a sort of newsletter on Tapestry’s success in its efforts to be a good corporate citizen.



Here, a few takeaways from the report.

Labor

Over the past year, Tapestry launched an Inclusion Council with the aim of increasing the participation of people with diverse perspectives at various levels of the organization in business decisions. Additionally, more than 90 percent of store managers, executives, and employees in U.S. companies have completed online inclusion training in the past year.

The company also made an effort to hire and promote internally: 82% of management positions were filled internally.

And Tapestry made Forbes’ 2020 Best Diversity Employers list, for the third year in a row. Additionally, for the sixth year in a row, Tapestry achieved a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, earning it the ‘Best Place to Work for Canada’ designation. ‘LGBTQ equality’.

Meanwhile, gender and ethnic diversity was a mixed bag across the organization. Across Tapestry, Whites made up 42% of the workforce, followed by 26% Latinx, 13% Asians, 12% Black and 2% Pacific Islanders. The rest of the population was undeclared or of mixed origin.

At the US executive level, those in vice president positions or higher, the majority also remained White, 76%, with just 1% Pacific Islanders, 2% Latinx, 4% Black and 13% Asians. The remaining 5 percent were either unreported or were Métis.

Across the gender lines, 78 percent were women and 22 percent were men. Women also made up the majority of retail associates, directors and executives – including Crevoiserat, CEO of the company – 80 percent, 80 percent and 60 percent respectively.

In the council chamber, the division was evenly distributed: 50 percent female and 50 percent male.

The planet

Tapestry strives to minimize its impact on the planet.

By 2025, the retailer aims to reduce emissions, conserve water throughout the supply chain, and increase its use of recyclable cardboard and other paper products.

In line with its efforts, Tapestry began mapping the supply chain and strived to meet its goal of achieving 95% traceability and mapping of its raw materials in the last fiscal year.

In addition, the company reduced its emissions by 50% from 2017 levels. It also reduced water consumption by almost 9% from 2018 levels. Additionally, Tapestry now reports that its packaging is made from 50 to 80% recycled content.

The community

Tapestry’s humanitarian efforts include the communities in which it operates.

In April 2019, Tapestry laid the groundwork for its goals for 2025. Among them was the company’s plan to donate $ 75 million in financial and product donations to nonprofit organizations by 2025. In fiscal 2019, the company donated $ 22 million. dollars. In 2020, Tapestry’s charitable donations totaled an additional $ 28 million. This includes $ 10.5 million in financial support and product donations to COVID-19 relief efforts and an additional $ 350,000 in matching charitable donations from the Coach Foundation and the Kate Spade New York Foundation to more than 400 non-profit organizations.

The company also provided another 4,400 volunteer hours with employees around the world. This is in addition to the over 5,700 hours of the previous year.

“We remain true to our commitment to building our business for the future, balancing true fashion authority with meaningful and positive change,” Crevoiserat said. “As we strengthen our resolve even further, we will unveil bold new commitments in the months to come so that we can accelerate the work we do. “