Molby The Label: gingham check dresses on Instagram

It’s not often that you find a dress that you absolutely fall in love with, but it’s even rarer to find one that is also made in a sustainable way, that is not expensive and that is designed by a fashion brand. independent. Enter: Molby.

A British brand that’s exploding on Instagram right now with its dedication to on-trend gingham checks and this impactful influencer-endorsed color palette, Molby is already on the way to becoming the summer dress brand of the season.

Of course he sells more than dresses – with slogan t-shirts and cute hair accessories also available – but it’s those instantly recognizable midis that the fashion pack can’t seem to get enough of. And, to be completely honest, neither can we.

Every year, there are a handful of “computer dresses” that pop up just as frequently on your evening Instagram scroll as they are on the commute to work. These cult pieces are so often carbon copies of each other that – this is the social media generation – after a few weeks, they are more likely to encourage the launch of an Instagram page dedicated to watching it “in the wild” than they are to get you to pick one up for yourself.

This is not the case with Molby dresses, and it is for a very important reason; there are hardly two identical dresses.

Thanks to the brand’s impressive slow fashion approach, each piece is designed and handcrafted to order in Merseyside by founder Karina Molby and her small team of dressmakers.

This means that while he are some styles and designs you purchase, customers can make small customizations – from fabric and color to waist and hem length – to create countless unique takes on the same shiny base design.

“My vision is to create beautiful, fun and affordable clothes that can be dressy or casual for any occasion,” says Karina, whose parallel fashion brand took such a life during the lockdown that she gave up her job. . to focus on it full time.

“I want to encourage conscious and sustainable shopping, reducing fabric waste and carbon emissions, and creating high-quality, timeless clothing.”

Of course, being made to order, these pieces take time. But not as long as you might think …

Most items take 4-6 hours to complete. Customers are therefore asked to be patient and allow up to 14 days for production and postage of each item. Which is not bad, when you consider what they contain.

“The manufacturing process can be long,” Karina admits, “especially when creating new pieces. The process includes sourcing my own fabrics locally, designing the clothes, creating patterns, cutting the fabric, sewing and sewing, labeling and steaming the finished garments before packaging and mailing. “

This thoughtful approach to fashion is gaining traction right now, and although she does almost everything herself, Karina has amassed a loyal following of fashion fans and influencers who can’t get enough of it. his creations.

Of course, there is a limit to the number of orders Karina can accept, which means that she has to theoretically “close” her website to more orders once a certain number has been reached in order to satisfy those purchased. .

With the website “Reopen” for orders every Sunday at 6pm, we suggest you set these reminders if you want to get your new favorite sundress, as these coveted slots are never available for long.

Scroll down to browse the brand’s highlights and have this wishlist ready …

