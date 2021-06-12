Dress plain white rice with fresh edamame





Summer is the season for fresh, immature green edamame soybeans. While you can get frozen edamame all year round, nothing beats the taste of beans straight from the pod. The quintessential way to eat edamame is to simply boil it in salted water while it’s still in their pods and squeeze it into your mouth with your teeth (an essential appetizer for cold beer). But there are many other ways to enjoy edamame. You can use the cooked, shelled beans in salads and as a garnish where you could use green peas. I also like to enjoy the pods themselves, full of flavor, by simmering them gently to extract a dashi broth. This is what I did for this simple yet delicious rice dish, which has even more umami from konbu seaweed. Although you can eat it as a side dish, this rice is also excellent. onigiri (Rice balls). Just make them with lots of salt on your hands, or mix in a finely grated one. shio-konbu (konbu cooked in soy sauce), available in the jar condiment section of the supermarket, in rice. For 2 to 4 people Preparation: 15 min, plus time to soak the konbu seaweed; cooking: 75 min. 300 grams fresh edamame in their shell The water 1 Dried konbu seaweed in a 5 cm square piece 2 rice cooker cups (approx. 300 grams / 360 milliliters) uncooked white rice teaspoon salt 1. Wash the edamame. Place the whole pods in a saucepan with enough water to cover and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the beans are tender, about four to five minutes. (Test the doneness by eating a bean.) Drain, reserving the cooking water. 2. Shell the edamame. Reserve the shelled beans and return the empty pods to the pot with the cooking water. Simmer the pods for an additional 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the water and discard the pods. Let the water cool. 3. Put the konbu seaweed in the cooled cooking water for at least an hour, or overnight in the refrigerator. 4. Rinse the rice in several changes of cool water and strain it through a fine mesh sieve. Put the rice in a rice cooker with enough edamame-konbu water from step 3 to reach the 2 cup measurement line. Add a teaspoon of salt and turn on to the normal rice cook setting. 5. When the rice is cooked, stir in the reserved edamame beans and serve hot. Variant: Jade edamame This dish is usually made with green peas, but it is also excellent with edamame. Preparation: 10 minutes; cooking: 10 min. 500 grams fresh edamame in their pods 1 Dried konbu seaweed in a 5 cm square piece 1 tbsp die (mild, fermented cooking alcohol) 1 tbsp sugar teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons I am the willow 1. Cook and shell the edamame following the instructions above for edamame rice. Reserve the cooking juices. 2. Place the peeled edamame in a small saucepan with enough cooking liquid to cover, along with the konbu, mirin, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil and remove the konbu seaweed. Lower the heat, add the soy sauce and simmer for about five minutes. Serve as a side dish. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is urging residents and visitors to exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, concert halls and other public spaces. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos